Huuuge kicks off 2023 with two new publishing deals
Huuuge Games, a global mobile games developer and publisher, announced they have signed two publishing agreements with Square Triangle and Friedeggames.WARSAW, POLAND, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huuuge Games, a global mobile games developer and publisher, announced that they have signed two exciting new publishing agreements with independent developers Square Triangle and Friedeggames.
Bowling Clash: New Legends from Square Triangle and Cafe Dash: Cooking Diner Game from Friedeggames will join Huuuge's growing portfolio of titles that includes Huuuge Casino, Billionaire Casino, and Traffic Puzzle, which was also published and then acquired by the company in 2021.
“Huuuge strives to work with the best creative talents from across the games industry to build and publish a wide array of fun games. We are extremely excited about the potential for these two distinct and creative games,” said Anton Gauffin, Founder and CO-CEO of Huuuge Games. “Bowling Cash: New Legends and Cafe Dash: Cooking Diner Game each have diverse and exciting mechanics, but also possess the social features that we look for at Huuuge. Finding partners who are equally passionate about our vision to connect millions of players in real-time casual gaming platforms is beyond exciting. We look forward to starting our partnerships and helping introduce these fantastic games to the world”.
Square Triangle - Bowling Clash: New Legends
Square Triangle was founded in 2018 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus with team members located across the world. The studio is led by Evgeny Liubetsky, CEO and CO-Founder, Nataliia Dzhulabishvilli, Chief Technology Officer, and Maria Luneva, Chief Creative Officer.
Their new title Bowling Clash: New Legends features fun bowling mechanics enriched with tactical elements that combine to make the game more challenging and engaging; it allows players to upgrade their character statistics, offers multiple customization options based on a range of parameters, ranging from the players bowling ball to their outfits.
Additional gameplay aspects include signing contracts with sponsors and gaining followers to increase the player’s fame level, helping the bowlers to climb the competitive bowling ladder. The game also allows competitive 1v1 matches with players in varied locations in real time and is available on both Android and iOS.
“We are very happy to partner with Huuuge Games, a leading real-time mobile games developer and publisher. We believe that a joint effort with Huuuge will help Square Triangle to become a leader in the sports genre on mobile. Our aim is to give players the ultimate bowling experience to help them feel famous and successful in the sport. By working with Huuuge we have an opportunity to deliver this amazing sports-like experience to a massive amount of players all around the globe!” said the CEO of Square Triangle Evgenii Luibetskii.
Friedeggames - Cafe Dash: Cooking Diner Game
Friedeggames was founded in 2018 in Estonia and since then has developed and launched 20 projects, generating millions of dollars in revenue across multiple different genres, from arcades to puzzle adventure quest games. Their latest title Cafe Dash: Cooking Diner Game gives players the freedom to expand a small cafe into a thriving restaurant, visited by show business stars.
The players can manage their own businesses while striving to fulfill their customers’ orders, progressing through varied levels and competing with other players. This unique and fun time management game can be downloaded from App Store and Google Play.
“We really enjoy making games that people can play in all languages. As a small company, we greatly appreciate our partnership with Huuuge Games, a truly global mobile publisher, who will definitely help us move our game to the next level. Our Cafe Dash story is just beginning.” commented Tim Sadovsky, Executive Producer at Friedeggames.
Huuuge Publishing is also working on a new project - a community-based game using user-generated content. More details will be announced soon.
Bogna Wojciechowska
Huuuge
+48 662 250 052
bogna.wojciechowska@huuugegames.com