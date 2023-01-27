Join TierOne at MWC Barcelona 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- We're excited to announce that TierOne will be attending MWC Barcelona 2023, one of the largest and most influential events in the connectivity industry. The conference runs from February 28 to March 3, 2023 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, and we can't wait to be a part of it.
At the event, we'll be showcasing our latest TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0. It accelerates the 5G transformation and provides private 5G opportunities for communication service providers. Its vendor-agnostic, automated orchestration solution allows for effortless management of Open RAN and Virtualized RAN infrastructure, utilizing any commercial off-the-shelf computing platform. If you're planning on attending MWC Barcelona 2023, don't miss out on the opportunity to see the Edge Authority™ 3.0 in action.
Schedule a Meeting Now with our team at the Canada Pavilion 6C75 and 6E70.
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne’s customers span Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe. TierOne empowers Communications Service Providers to modernize and automate operational and business support systems to enable rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. Through our industry-leading patented technologies, standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation, TierOne helps Communications Service Providers to reduce risk, cut costs, and improve customer services.
