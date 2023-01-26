Sensible Medical Innovations Names Dr. Abraham Ludomirski CEO
Dr. Abraham "Avi" Ludomirski CEO Sensible Medical
Will further the implementation and commercialization of its ReDS™ technology – a cutting edge device for measuring and monitoring pulmonary congestion.
I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and responsibility to further the implementation and commercialization of ReDS™ – a cutting edge device for measuring and monitoring pulmonary congestion.”NETANYA, ISRAEL, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensible Medical Innovations (Sensible Medical) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr. Abraham (Avi) Ludomirski as Chief Executive Officer.
— Abraham (Avi) Ludomirski
Ludomirski is an internationally renowned physician with more than 25 years of experience in the medical devices industry. He has led companies through the process of raising capital, establishing joint ventures, achieving regulatory clearances, creating strategic partnerships, and building successful marketing and sales capabilities.
The appointment of Ludomirski signifies a change in focus for the company. Sensible Medical will now focus on enhanced promotion of its ReDS technology. Marked by strong utilization and solid clinical results, Sensible Medical will position ReDS as the solution of choice for measuring pulmonary congestion.
“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and responsibility,” said Ludomirski. “Sensible Medical is perfectly positioned to further the implementation and commercialization of its ReDS™ technology – a cutting edge device for measuring and monitoring pulmonary congestion. Along with a growth strategy around ReDS, we have a great team that will help me raise Sensible Medical to the next level.”
Ludomirski previously served as the board chairman of Sensible Medical and has also held positions as a director or board chairman at other healthcare technology/device companies, Deep Breeze, DIR Technologies, EndoSpan, MST, Pocared Diagnostics and Recro Pharma. Ludomirski founded and developed the SafeKeeping Company (remote monitoring of high-risk pregnancies). He currently serves on the board of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH), a global leading manufacturer of semiconductors and passive electronic components. He has been a consultant to several Israeli and American venture capital funds and large medical technology companies, including GE Medical, ATL Philips, Medison, Matria Healthcare, and QED Technologies.
Ludomirski earned his M.D. at the Sackler Tel-Aviv University Medical School and specialized in OB-GYN. He completed his fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in maternal fetal medicine and served as the Director of the Maternal Fetal Medicine Division and as a Professor of OB-GYN at Temple University Medical School. Ludomirski has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals, served as reviewer for several leading medical journals, and has lectured around the world.
About Sensible Medical Innovations
Sensible Medical Innovations set out to develop a new standard of care in lung fluid management. Sensible developed the ReDS™ medical radar technology that stems from defense "see through wall" applications. The technology is well positioned to be a game changer in a wide range of applications and become the next generation monitoring and imaging modality. Sensible Medical Innovations received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark for ReDS™ System, its non-invasive thoracic fluid status monitor. The product is intended for use by qualified health care practitioners and by patients, under the direction of a physician, in hospitals, hospital-facilities and home environment, for the non-invasive monitoring and management of patients with fluid management problems in a variety of medically accepted clinical applications.
About the ReDS™ Pro System
The ReDS™ Pro System is an accurate measurement tool to assess pulmonary congestion providing additional information to assist a physician in their assessment of a patient’s condition. ReDS is indicated for patients with fluid management problems, in a variety of clinical applications and settings. Assessment with the aid of the point-of-care ReDS™ technology has helped physicians at facilities across the world to better manage their patients’ heart failure, with the goal of avoiding readmissions.
For additional information about ReDS™ or Sensible Medical Innovations, visit www.sensible-medical.com or contact info@sensible-medical.com
Susan O'Donnell
Sensible Medical Innovations Inc.
+1 770-312-9237
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube