VieCure and Labcorp Collaboration Will Improve Clinical Workflow, Increasing Patient Access to Genomic Testing

Collaboration Expected to Enhance Clinical Providers' Access to Comprehensive Genomic Testing

VieCure today announced a new collaboration with Labcorp to provide clinicians greater access to precision oncology decision support. This strategic collaboration will support patient-specific treatment plans by integrating Labcorp's precision medicine testing solutions with VieCure's clinical decision support tool, helping community cancer care providers advance health equity and increase precision diagnostic test utilization for cancer patients, including those living in rural and remote areas who may lack access to larger oncology centers. Together, the two companies will be positioned to improve clinical outcomes for patients, creating a streamlined experience for biomarker-informed, personalized cancer care through an integrated clinic-genomic workflow of Labcorp's precision medicine testing solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005608/en/

"Nearly 75% of cancer patients in the United States are treated in the community and private practice settings," said Dr. Fred Ashbury, chief scientific officer at VieCure. "We have an opportunity to help further democratize precision oncology and make it easier for community oncologists to offer the right care for the right patient every time."

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has become foundational for precision oncology, with rapidly expanding diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic implications, but a there are a number of challenges for data standards and interoperability that make it difficult for clinicians to effectively manage and stay up-to-date on potential treatments. Labcorp's comprehensive precision oncology test menu includes centralized solutions – including NGS-based tests spanning solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and hereditary cancers – and kitted solutions (through the Feb. 2022 acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.), allowing institutions to internalize NGS and provide testing in house and integrate comprehensive molecular data into patient records.

"Labcorp's leadership and scale in precision medicine diagnostic testing and drug development will accelerate access to personalized treatments for cancer patients treated in community oncology practices," said Prasanth Reddy, MD, MPH, FACP, senior vice president and global head of oncology at Labcorp. "Labcorp's comprehensive portfolio of cancer diagnostic and next-generation sequencing products will be fully integrated into the VieCure platform, improving the clinical workflow experience for community oncologists to aid in precision medicine selection for oncology patients and drive better outcomes."

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point-of-care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient's treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2016 and has contracted with leading community oncology cancer centers like the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Fort Worth, Texas), Alabama Cancer Care (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), Clermont Oncology (Clermont, Florida), and several others including the American Oncology Network. The VieCure contracted cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations in the United States, the Bahamas, and Antigua. Active implementation of the VieCure platform is occurring in network locations across the United States. For more information, please visit VieCure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005608/en/