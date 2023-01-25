HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2022: Featuring Autonavi, Baidu, Dynamic Map Platform, NVIDIA & More

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market By Service Type, By Vehicle Type, By Usage Type, By Solution, By Level of Automation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market," the HD map for autonomous vehicles market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $66.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2025 to 2035.

The concept of HD map for autonomous vehicles is typically attributed to the maps that are particularly built for self-driving purposes of autonomous vehicles and are usually called as High-Definition Maps (HD Maps). HD maps have information presented in layers. The data in each layer varies depending on the company that produces the map. It is expected that HD maps will also provide advertising services, which will be the key revenue-generating segment for HD maps companies.

Moreover, the next generation of autonomous driving technology requires higher quality and more detailed map content to support sensor data and guarantee driver safety and comfort. To achieve this, autonomous vehicles are expected to rely on a combination of artificial intelligence, sensors, and digital maps. It allows them to see around curves, through fog, and over large vehicles blocking the vision of sensors.

For instance, in October 2019, NavInfo Co., Ltd. further developed its map production and distribution technologies by launching FastMap 3.0, the 3rd generation platform for map production and distribution system. It used modern technologies, such as big data mining and artificial intelligence technology to allow for accurate map production.

In addition, the HD map for autonomous vehicles market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the demand for accurate navigation and adoption of autonomous vehicles for car renting services. Furthermore, companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2021, Waymo LLC partnered with Google Inc., a leading software development company to launch the Waymo One service, which allowed allow users to book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the Google Maps app. The service was first offered in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.

Factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles, growing importance of HD map for safe autonomous driving, and advancement in 5G technology supplement the growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. However, high cost associated with technology and limited standardization in HD maps are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, growth in connected infrastructure and improved road regulations and rise in investments in mapping technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

Mapping

Localization

Updates Maintenance

Advertisement

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Usage Type

Personal Mobility

Commercial Mobility

By Solution

By Level of Automation

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Autonavi

Baidu

Civil Maps

DeepMap

Dynamic Map Platform

Esri

HERE Technologies

Mapbox

Momenta

NavInfo

Navmii

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

TomTom International BV

Waymo LLC

Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

