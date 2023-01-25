Fiery® Announces Independence following Separation from Electronics For Imaging While Remaining Wholly Owned by Siris

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiery®, which provides leading Digital Front End (DFE) technology for production and industrial printing, announced today that it has been separated from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. ("EFI") and established as a separate company that will operate independently while remaining owned by EFI's owner, Siris Capital Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Siris").



Toby Weiss, long-time Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Fiery, will continue to lead the business as CEO of Fiery, with Jeff Jacobson serving as Executive Chairman of Fiery in addition to his role as Executive Chairman of EFI.

"This realignment best positions Fiery, the leading global DFE provider, to accelerate investment and win in its current markets while also strategically expanding its footprint into key adjacencies – as exemplified by Fiery's recent acquisition of CADlink Technology Corporation," said Mr. Jacobson. "I have always believed that digital imaging would not be where it is today without Fiery, and its separation from EFI will allow it to best serve customers in the DFE market."

"Fiery solutions have always been about enabling digital print and making print engines better, and this is a milestone in furthering that mission," said Mr. Weiss. "Fiery OEM partners will benefit knowing that they are working with a company that is completely focused on adding value to their print platforms with world-class color management, high-performance image processing, and automated workflows.

"Fiery will remain focused on working closely with its OEM partners, including the EFI Inkjet business, to continue developing cutting-edge technology that drives the next generation of automation, accuracy, and profit potential in digital printing," Mr. Weiss continued. "Fiery now has a greater ability to serve as a neutral partner to ensure OEMs capture success within digital print. We look forward to accelerating our investment as a standalone company, while driving our expanding product portfolio, incorporating world-class color algorithms, and developing advanced cloud technology."

"Fiery is a foundational player in digital imaging," said Tyler Sipprelle, Partner at Siris. "Establishing Fiery as an independent company positions the business to deepen its commercial and strategic partnerships across the industry."

About Fiery

Fiery provides Digital Front End (DFE) technology for production and industrial printers that ensures the highest quality of color and job management. Fiery does this through the Fiery Command WorkStation®, the world's most popular job management software that enables users around the world to manage more than 2 million Fiery servers driving a wide range of imaging technologies. The Fiery community includes thousands of certified Fiery professionals and experts who train, support, and master print efficiency.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That's why we're passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and building materials, with a wide range of printers and inks. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We're committed to our customers' success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology, and experience to help them achieve their business goals. (www.efi.com)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

