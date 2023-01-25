R4G Launches Party 'A Sweet Day in LA' to Teach Kids Spanish and Reward Treats
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to make a positive impact. Every month, the staffing agency will sponsor The Sweetest Kid Party.
Every month, Recruiting for Good will sponsor A Sweet Day in LA; kids attend The Sweetest Party and learn 'how to order LA's Best Sweets in Spanish' to earn their treat (chocolate, cookies, donuts, ice cream, pies, and so much more).
The party's meaningful purpose is to create a positive fulfilling experience; and make learning conversational Spanish rewarding.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Before, I started working in the recruiting industry, and launching Recruiting for Good. I worked as a teacher...taught ESL and Spanish in schools!”
A Sweet Day in LA is an invite only party for talented kids who are part of 'Mom and Me Lunch Club,' or their parents are members of The Recruiting Co+Op.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kids who attend our sweet parties (and work on The Sweetest Gigs), learn 'There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!'"
