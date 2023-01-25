Biogerontology Research Foundation Announces New Trustee Appointments and Strategic Partnerships with VETEK and ATLAS
New appointments and partnerships will focus on supporting industry, science and policy collaboration in tech-focused sectors
UK Longevity Ecosystem has Reached a state of Unprecedented Mainstream Acceptance and Prominence, the BGRF is Expanding its Scope to Help Develop the Global Longevity Industry to Scale.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biogerontology Research Foundation (BGRF) has announced the appointment of Ilia Stambler, Ph.D., and Roxy Iqbal to its board of directors, and the formation of new strategic partnerships with Israel-based Vetek (Seniority) Association – the Movement for Longevity and Quality of Life and UK-based ATLAS (Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society), which will serve to extend and enhance its long-standing mandate to promote and support the accelerated delivery of Longevity Industrialisation’s major social dividends for the mutual benefit of citizens and national economies.
— Biogerontology Research Foundation
Joining its board of trustees is Ilia Stambler, Ph.D., recognised for many years as a prominent Longevity thought-leader, and has served as an executive committee member of the International Society on Aging and Disease (ISOAD), and as a fellow and policy director at the Global Healthspan Policy Institute. As a board member of the International Longevity Alliance (ILA), Ilia was actively involved in the ILA and Biogerontology Research Foundation’s successful joint 2018 initiative to add a new World Health Organization-approved extension code (XT9T) for 'ageing-related' during ICD-11.
Alongside Stambler's appointment, the charity has also announced the formation of a formal strategic partnership with Vetek (Seniority) Association – the Movement for Longevity and Quality of Life, for which Ilia currently serves as Chairman. Co-founded by former Israeli Minister for Senior Citizens Rafi Eitan, the leading Israeli non-profit acts for the advancement of healthy longevity for the entire population through scientific research, technological development, medical treatment, public health and educational measures, advocacy and social activism. The strategic partnership will focus initially on building an effective technological bridge for international Longevity collaboration between the UK and Israel, and will also encompass other aspects of international collaboration across science, policy and industry.
One early fruit of their collaboration will be the Biogerontology Research Foundation’s support of VETEK’s upcoming Longevity Nation conference at Bar Ilan University, Israel, on 26-27 March 2023, where BGRF Managing Trustee Dmitry Kaminskiy and incoming Trustee Ilia Stambler will speak. Building on Israel’s strengths in this area, this conference will help build in Israel the supportive Longevity ecosystem, boost the prominence of the field, and enhance Israel’s international standing and cooperation in the Global Longevity Industry. It will help build up Longevity R&D and education support programmes for stakeholders in Israel and international collaborators.
Alongside these exciting developments, the Biogerontology Research Foundation has also announced its appointment of Roxy Iqbal, Director of ATLAS (Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society) to its board of Trustees.
In line with this new appointment, the BGRF has announced a strategic partnership with ATLAS, for which Iqbal serves as Director. ATLAS was launched in 2022 in the UK House of Lords with the mandate of informing and guiding the public and private sectors to embrace the UK’s growing AssistiveTech, Longevity, and AgeTech industries. Stemming from the notion that technology is a major enabler of social inclusion, the initiative aims to leverage partnerships through convening tech founders, venture philanthropists, and impact investors.
It is expected that the newly formed alliance between ATLAS and the BGRF will boost the charity’s long-standing objective to extend perceptions of the more traditional limits of biogerontology among key science, technology, industry and policy decision makers to include high-impact tech sectors like AgeTech and AssistiveTech, with high levels of market readiness and social impact, opening opportunities for cross-industry collaboration with stakeholders.
Speaking on both appointments, Biogerontology Research Foundation Managing Trustee Dmitry Kaminskiy said “It is my great pleasure to welcome both of our new incoming trustees: Ilia Stambler, who I have known for almost a decade as one of the most active community builders and conveyors of international collaboration across science, industry, technology and policy in the entire Longevity ecosystem, and Roxy Iqbal, who brings to the foundation her proven commitment and dedication to some of its most important charitable objectives, as demonstrated through her continued efforts to advocate for the technological rights of senior society.”
Kaminskiy further added: “I am sure that they, alongside the exciting plans we’ve discussed as part of the charity’s strategic partnerships with VETEK (Seniority) Association and ATLAS (Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society), will go a long way in extending the foundation’s long-standing mandate to promote and support the accelerated delivery of Longevity Industrialisation’s major social dividends for the mutual benefit of citizens and national economies.”
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The Biogerontology Research Foundation is the UK's leading charity focused on Longevity, supporting ageing research, and multiple initiatives relating to advancing Healthy Longevity and expediting the coming paradigm shift from disease treatment to personalised precision prevention. It was actively involved in the successful initiative of adding a new extension code for "ageing-related diseases" (XT9T) accepted in 2018 by the World Health Organization during the last revisions of its International Classification of Diseases framework.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐊 (𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲) 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞
The main aim of VETEK (Seniority) Association – the Movement for Longevity and Quality of Life is to act for the advancement of healthy longevity for the entire population through scientific research, technological development, medical treatment, public health and educational measures, advocacy and social activism. In order to help address the ageing-related health challenges, the Vetek Association is uniquely poised to advance biomedical ageing and longevity research in Israel. It is advised by leading Israeli and international scientists in diverse fields of biomedical ageing and longevity R&D. Since its foundation by Rafi Eitan, it has been supported by noted public figures and advocates, strategically situated and connected in the Israeli and international scientific and civic establishment.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐓𝐋𝐀𝐒 (𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲)
Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society (ATLAS) is an advocacy initiative by Deep Knowledge Group for the prioritisation of frontier technologies in AssistiveTech and AgeTech to impact lives on a global scale. ATLAS believes that technology is a major enabler of social inclusion in the world and so leverages partnerships via tech founders, venture philanthropy, and impact investment to deliver a future of technology for all.
