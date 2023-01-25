Dynamic Female Duo Launches Game-Changing Career Roadmapping Program for Women, GrasshoppHer

Heather Miller and Alexa Curtis, GrasshoppHer founders GrasshoppHer Go

GrasshoppHer is community designed to empower young, professional women to reach their fullest potentials and carve out a career path that makes sense for them

We are helping more women reach executive level positions and become their own personal brands.” — Alexa Curtis

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic duo cofounders and serial entrepreneurs Alexa Curtis and Heather Miller have teamed up to launch GrasshoppHer, a career road mapping platform and community designed to empower young, professional women to reach their fullest potentials and carve out a career path that makes sense for them. So many millennials are whizzes at creating Pinterest vision boards, but feel challenged when creating a reality board and leveling up for their next steps. After realizing that women in their mid-twenties through thirties struggle with finding resources and community, they blended their two unusual backgrounds (Alexa worked at Disney & Heather at McKinsey & Company) to build a professional development program of today.

GrasshoppHer is launching mobile mentorship activations, hitting hotspots and college campuses with a GrasshoppHer branded airstream inspired van, launching 2/16 at Concordia University, 2/24 at UT Austin’s Kendra Scott WEL Institute’s FoundHer Summit and with special guests during SXSW/International Women's Day for career advice on-the-go.

Alexa Curtis speaks from experience when she says, “We know what it feels like to have taken some seemingly unrelated turns on our chosen paths. Let us be your roadmap on the next leg of your journey and help you fill in the missing pieces. We are helping more women reach executive level positions and become their own personal brands.”

Heather Miller continues, “GrasshoppHer-Go is based on the idea that the best way to tap into mentorship and gain knowledge is through exploratory coffee chats. We’ll be popping up across the country to increase connectivity amongst our community members and to give GrasshoppHers the chance to strengthen their networks. In addition to our mobile activations, we offer membership to a platform and community that are carefully curated with skill-building events led by gamechangers like Mandy Teefey, and Allison Kaye and sponsored opportunities for members to up their professional games.”

GrasshoppHer’s reinvented career fair The Be Fearless Summit made its debut at schools, such as Berkeley, Drexel, Vanderbilt and UCONN, and brings together diverse companies and speakers to empower working professionals to live fearlessly.

By deblurring the unknown and making the inaccessible accessible, finally— GrasshoppHer creates clarity amongst the chaos of navigating life and career.

More about the founders:

Alexa Curtis and Heather Miller launched GrasshoppHer in 2022 to help women map their careers and reach their fullest potential. Alexa was the host of Fearless Everyday on Radio Disney and Heather led talent acquisition and career development at a global consulting firm, McKinsey & Company in New York. Their program will disrupt the status quo and enable girls and women alike to achieve more, together.

