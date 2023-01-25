Sight, Sound & Story Live Presents “Making the Grade: Color Correcting the TV Series” on January 31st

The Sight, Sound & Story: Live event series starts 2023 with an event celebrating Colorists and their essential work on TV series.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues January 31st with “Making the Grade: Color Correcting the TV Series” featuring Colorist Todd Bochner, Colorist Billy Hobson, with Moderator Jason Druss.

Inside Episode XXV: Join us for this special conversation with Colorist Todd Bochner ("Watchmen," "Good Sam,","Guilty Party") and Colorist Billy Hobson ("FBI: Most Wanted," "Peanut Butter Falcon," "Disney's Lady and the Tramp"), as they discuss their creative work on some of television's most watched shows. Moderator, Jason Druss, will guide the conversation as Todd and Billy discuss their creative approach to color correction as well as show examples of their extraordinary work in television.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on January 31st. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners HARBOR, ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

To register, please go to: https://bit.ly/3XTHZ7V

About Our Panelists:

Todd Bochner’s career spans more than a decade, including stints at Modern Videofilm as Senior Colorist, and then at Sim as Supervising Senior Colorist during which time, he received the Hollywood Post Alliance’s Outstanding Color Grading – Television accolade in 2020 for his work on "Watchmen."

Bochner’s recent credits include "Good Sam," "Invasion, Guilty Party, " "Star Trek: Discovery," "Why Women Kill," "Good Girls" and "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist." He completed three seasons on the cult favorite, "The Leftovers," and other notable credits include "Krypton," "Desperate Housewives," "Mr. Mercedes," "Madam Secretary," "Sleepy Hollow," and "Jane the Virgin."

Based out of Harbor’s Los Angeles studio, Todd Bochner is available to collaborate with filmmakers worldwide.

Billy Hobson is a senior colorist at Harbor. Billy’s most recent color work includes CBS's "FBI" & "FBI: Most Wanted," the critically acclaimed "Peanut Butter Falcon," Disney’s "Lady and the Tramp," Dua Lipa's "Get It Right" music video, MUSE's "Thought Contagion" music video, and "The Way Back" starring Ben Affleck. He has also collaborated on critically acclaimed non-fiction films including Lauren Greenfield’s latest feature-length documentaries "The Kingmaker" and "Generation Wealth."

Major brands include Gatorade, Toyota, Carl's Jr., and Powerade.

Jason Druss is a Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Frame.io and freelance colorist. Previously a Sr. Colorist at WarnerMedia Studios and Colorist at NFL Films, Jason specializes in advertising, branded content and documentary work. Living in NJ, Jason loves working on his house and geeking out about the future of post-production and collaborative technologies in filmmaking

