Gov. Lee to Deliver Fifth State of the State Address on Feb. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 6 at 6 p.m. CT. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

The address can be found on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.

