Esri UK appoints Pete Wilkinson as new managing director

Esri UK today announced the appointment of Pete Wilkinson as its new Managing Director. Pete takes over from Stuart Bonthrone, who remains in his existing role as Chief Executive of Esri Holdings Ltd, consisting of Esri UK, Esri Ireland and IT professional services company Helyx.

Reporting to Stuart Bonthrone, Pete is responsible for driving the continued growth and evolution of the Esri UK business. His areas of focus will include the ongoing transformation of GIS into the cloud and helping customers solve a wide range of geospatial business problems, including their sustainability and operational efficiency challenges.

Pete was previously Esri UK’s Services Director, where he ran the company’s professional services group, increasing its revenue by 100% and doubling the team to 130 staff over the last five years. A long-standing member of the GIS community, Pete joined Esri UK almost 25 years ago. His other roles at the company have included Head of Customer Success Group, where he was responsible for leading technical support, pre-sales, training and education.

“Spatial analysis and understanding location have never been more critical in helping to solve some of the major challenges that we face across the planet and in our local communities,” commented Pete Wilkinson on his new role. “This presents an exciting opportunity to work with our customers and develop new solutions. From creating sustainable supply chains to developing digital twins, understanding climate change or delivering better healthcare, the number of industry areas which can benefit from GIS is still growing.”

“Pete’s appointment marks another important milestone in the growth of the Esri UK business and is a natural evolution to help it grow to the next stage,” said Stuart Bonthrone, Chief Executive of Esri Holdings Ltd. “His vast depth of experience in both GIS and service delivery, coupled with an impressive track record in leading high-growth teams will be invaluable. Esri UK has doubled in size over the last seven years and is well-placed to continue on this trajectory. I’m proud that the company has developed to the stage where such senior appointments are possible from within.”

Esri UK has over 450 employees with offices in Aylesbury, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Belfast. Customers include Vodafone, Balfour Beatty, Defra, Public Health Scotland and the National Trust.

