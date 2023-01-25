Sabika Jewelry Announces Launch of Spring 2023 Collection
Fresh takes on Sabika’s signature crystal pieces, vintage inspired looks, and natural elements
I had so much fun creating these confections, and I know customers will have just as much fun sprinkling this new Sabika into their daily looks.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry (Sabika), a company by women for everyone headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring 2023 Collection. The new handcrafted collection is filled with colorful surprises and delicate designs to give spring looks fresh new flavor, and will be available on February 1, 2023.
— Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer
“Organic shapes and vintage components played major roles in my thought process as I designed our newest Spring collection,” said Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer. “Using soft tones to welcome the new season, I hope this collection evokes joy for each of our unique customers who will wear these pieces with pride and pass them across generations like delicate and affordable heirlooms.”
The collection features bold shapes in soft, muted tones mixing natural and vintage elements within each color story. Shapes and colors for all new Sabika collections are informed in trend reports by Sabika founder Karin Mayr who reviews runway fashion trends and develops mood boards that reflect the latest clothing styles and hues.
“Our Spring 2023 color stories perfectly complement the striking monochromatic color trends that you see in all the magazines and storefront windows right now,” said Karin Mayr, Sabika Jewelry founder and experienced trend forecaster.
To bring the collection to life - Sabika Jewelry always utilizes local women to model their jewelry for their catalogs and website. This year features women who come from a multitude of fields from a respiratory therapist, dentistry resident, digital marketers and mothers. Mayr-Gracik explained that this shows how the jewelry works for a diversity of looks and lifestyles.
“The Collection has 10 stories, so if purple is your favorite, you’ll look fabulous in the Lavender Wellness Story - if greens are your go-to, look no further than the Celery Juice Story,” said Mayr-Gracik. “I had so much fun creating these confections, and I know customers will have just as much fun sprinkling this new Sabika into their daily looks.”
The Sabika Spring 2023 Collection will launch on February 1, 2023 and will be available for a 3-month period before the next seasonal collection releases. Sabika launches full collections for each season Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter, and two ALMI by Sabika Collections each year.
You can view the Sabika 2023 Collection HERE. To learn more about the design philosophy and details of the Spring 2023 Collection Story from Sabika CEO and Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik HERE.
About Sabika Jewelry
Sabika Jewelry (Sabika) was founded in 2001 by Karin Mayr at the age of 50 with the sole purpose of caring for her family. Determined to build a company to connect women from all communities, her compassion and love have become a cornerstone of Sabika, elevating its product, services and each connection made by the Sabika Family. A women-founded and led, artisan-made brand and Social Selling Platform, it has become a multimillion-dollar family-owned jewelry company.
Founded and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Sabika uses rare and unique components sourced from leading vendors across Europe. Female artisans throughout Austria and Germany then craft each piece using sustainable and eco-conscious finishing methods. Sabika’s customers and independent consultants span across the United States. Giving back to the community and creating opportunity is part of Sabika’s mission. Since its inception and together with Sabika Consultants, the company has raised over $4.27 million for local and national charities. Visit sabika-jewelry.com to learn more.
Darice Nagy
Green Dot Public Relations
darice@greendotpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Spring 2023 Story-by-Story with Alex