S4-SDC-JV LLC Awarded $48M Contract Supporting USSTRATCOM JCER
Company expands support of USSTRATCOM to Nellis AFB, Nevada
We are excited to continue our support to USSTRATCOM. Our team understands the JEMSO mission and is committed to fulfill it absolutely.”BEDFORD, MA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S4-SDC-JV LLC has been awarded a prime contract to provide Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO) Evaluation and Analysis Support to the USSTRATCOM Joint Center for Electromagnetic Readiness (JCER). Under this $48M+ contract, the S4-SDC Team will share its expertise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and other alternate locations. The contract, which consists of one base year with four one-year options, was awarded following an open competition.
— Chandu Shah, President and CEO of S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. has proudly supported US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and its agencies since 2014. The JCER contract allows S4-SDC and its team to build upon that relationship by providing program and project management services to develop, improve, and conduct readiness evaluations in accordance with OSD, Joint Staff, USSTRATCOM, Service, and CCMD direction and guidance, and the JCER mission. This opportunity will enhance the range of services that S4 currently provides to USSTRATCOM and its agencies.
“This is a great opportunity for S4 and compliments our already outstanding support to USSTRATCOM mission areas,” said Phil Shuman, Senior Vice President at S4 Inc. "Under this task order, the S4-SDC Team will support JCER’s primary focus to accomplish JEMSO readiness evaluations of each Service and the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).”
About S4-SDC-JV LLC
S4-SDC-JV LLC is a small business joint venture (JV) formed by S4 Inc. and Solutions Development Corporation (SDC) to provide best value OASIS Pool 3 Services to US Government customers. S4-SDC-JV offers best-in-class expertise in areas such as program management, management consulting, scientific, engineering, logistics and financial management services.
About S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. is a small business specializing in providing Enterprise IT Services, Cybersecurity, and Professional Services to Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and US Government agencies. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 has offices in Ashburn, VA, Colorado Springs, CO, Dayton, OH, Huntsville, AL, and Omaha, NE as well as several project sites across the United States. S4 Inc. is committed to quality and been ISO certified since 2007. We currently hold ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certifications.
For more information about S4 Inc., please visit https://www.s4inc.com/.
Phil Shuman
S4 Inc.
+1 402-403-3234
pshuman@s4inc.com
