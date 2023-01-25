Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,189 in the last 365 days.

S4-SDC-JV LLC Awarded $48M Contract Supporting USSTRATCOM JCER

S4-SDC-JV Logo

Company expands support of USSTRATCOM to Nellis AFB, Nevada

We are excited to continue our support to USSTRATCOM. Our team understands the JEMSO mission and is committed to fulfill it absolutely.”
— Chandu Shah, President and CEO of S4 Inc.
BEDFORD, MA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S4-SDC-JV LLC has been awarded a prime contract to provide Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO) Evaluation and Analysis Support to the USSTRATCOM Joint Center for Electromagnetic Readiness (JCER). Under this $48M+ contract, the S4-SDC Team will share its expertise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and other alternate locations. The contract, which consists of one base year with four one-year options, was awarded following an open competition.

S4 Inc. has proudly supported US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and its agencies since 2014. The JCER contract allows S4-SDC and its team to build upon that relationship by providing program and project management services to develop, improve, and conduct readiness evaluations in accordance with OSD, Joint Staff, USSTRATCOM, Service, and CCMD direction and guidance, and the JCER mission. This opportunity will enhance the range of services that S4 currently provides to USSTRATCOM and its agencies.

“This is a great opportunity for S4 and compliments our already outstanding support to USSTRATCOM mission areas,” said Phil Shuman, Senior Vice President at S4 Inc. "Under this task order, the S4-SDC Team will support JCER’s primary focus to accomplish JEMSO readiness evaluations of each Service and the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).”

About S4-SDC-JV LLC
S4-SDC-JV LLC is a small business joint venture (JV) formed by S4 Inc. and Solutions Development Corporation (SDC) to provide best value OASIS Pool 3 Services to US Government customers. S4-SDC-JV offers best-in-class expertise in areas such as program management, management consulting, scientific, engineering, logistics and financial management services.

About S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. is a small business specializing in providing Enterprise IT Services, Cybersecurity, and Professional Services to Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and US Government agencies. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 has offices in Ashburn, VA, Colorado Springs, CO, Dayton, OH, Huntsville, AL, and Omaha, NE as well as several project sites across the United States. S4 Inc. is committed to quality and been ISO certified since 2007. We currently hold ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certifications.

For more information about S4 Inc., please visit https://www.s4inc.com/.

Phil Shuman
S4 Inc.
+1 402-403-3234
pshuman@s4inc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

S4-SDC-JV LLC Awarded $48M Contract Supporting USSTRATCOM JCER

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.