EGW Utility Solutions Group Joins Reduct Pipeline Mapping Systems Growing Distribution Network
EGW Utility Solutions Group has partnered with Reduct NV to be a North American distributor of their gyro-based pipeline mapping solutions.
Adding Reduct’s unique gyro-mapping solutions to our portfolio of products falls directly in line with EGW’s Core Purpose of Solving Problems, Making Connections, and Serving Others.”CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGW Utility Solutions Group (EGW), a national solutions provider for the natural gas utility industry, has announced it has come to an agreement with Reduct NV, a leading developer and manufacturer of gyro-based pipeline mapping solutions, to be a North American distributor of their products.
Effective immediately, the agreement entitles EGW the rights to distribute Reduct's unique utility mapping solutions for pipes 1¼" and larger in North America. Through EGW's regional sales network, Reduct will be able to significantly strengthen its presence in EGW's historically strong gas market along with other utilities.
"Adding Reduct's unique gyro-mapping solutions to our portfolio of products falls directly in line with EGW's Core Purpose of Solving Problems, Making Connections, and Serving Others. Everyone here is very excited to be working with Reduct!", said Phil Wiegers, CEO and Founder of EGW.
"EGW's network will provide us with the market penetration needed to fulfill the significant latent demand for gyro-mapping solutions in North America, and we are confident that EGW's reputation as a trusted solutions provider to local and nationwide utilities will help us leverage our position in the US.", said Otto Ballintijn, CEO of Reduct.
About EGW
The EGW Utility Solutions Group is a solutions-minded company based in Carrollton, Texas. The company serves natural gas utilities, contractors, and municipalities. Founded in 2001 as a manufacturer's rep agency and product distributor, EGW has grown over the past 20+ years to include a repair facility, compliance and training services, and field services. To learn more, visit www.egwutilitysolutions.com.
About Reduct
Founded in 2001, Reduct is an innovator and leading developer of gyro mapping solutions for terrestrial utility ducts and pipes. Over the past two decades, Reduct solutions have been adopted worldwide and have become the de-facto standard for small and medium-sized ducts and pipes. For more information about Reduct, visit www.reduct.net.
Scott Baber
EGW Utilities, Inc.
Introduction to Reduct 3D Gyroscopic Pipeline Mapping