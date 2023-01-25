Inaugural Linkerd Day Launches at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

Buoyant, creator of the industry-leading open source service mesh Linkerd, today announced that it will launch the inaugural Linkerd Day in April at KubeCon + CloundNativeCon Europe on April 18, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) January 25, 2023

Buoyant, creator of the industry-leading open source service mesh Linkerd, today announced that it will launch the inaugural Linkerd Day in April at KubeCon + CloundNativeCon Europe. The Cloud Native Computing Foundations' flagship conference will take place April 18-21, 2023 at the Rai Convention Centre, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with Linkerd Day as a co-located "day zero" event.

In 2021, Linkerd became the first and only service mesh to achieve CNCF graduation status, the highest level of project maturity recognized by the foundation. In 2022, Linkerd adoption doubled in size. Today, leading global organizations—from Walmart and XBox Cloud to next-generation banks like Lunar Bank and academic institutions like Penn State—all rely on Linkerd to power their critical production architectures.

"The momentum around Linkerd over the past few years has been incredible to watch. This is a direct result of Linkerd's focus on simplicity and performance, which makes it a unique project in a space that's notorious for bloat and complexity," said William Morgan, Buoyant CEO and one of the creators of Linkerd. "Linkerd's community of enthusiastic adopters and contributors makes it very clear just how fast the project is growing. We're incredibly excited to launch Linkerd Day to unite this special community."

Linkerd adds security, observability, and reliability to Kubernetes applications without requiring code changes. Linkerd's powerful featureset gives Kubernetes platforms the capability to monitor and report success rates and latencies, to automatically retry failed requests, to encrypt and validate connections between services, and more, all without requiring any modification of the application itself.

Event Registration

In-person attendees to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe will have the option to register for an All-Access pass that will include entry to all CNCF-hosted co-located events + KubeCon + CloudNativeCon.

Interested sponsors and speakers should contact the CNCF at sponsor@cncf.io to sponsor the event or submit a proposal to speak at Linkerd Day.

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015 with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. Buoyant pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, and today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include Google Ventures, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit buoyant.io.

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open source, ultralight, ultra-simple service mesh for Kubernetes. The only service mesh to achieve graduate status in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Linkerd was the first service mesh project and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. For more information, visit linkerd.io.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19127328.htm