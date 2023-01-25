V12, A Porch Company, Promotes Kym Vance to Chief Revenue Officer

V12, A Porch Company

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V12, an audience and marketing solutions provider and subsidiary of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the promotion of Kym Vance to Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Vance is responsible for the direction and management of the company’s sales revenue strategies.

“Kym’s extensive industry experience and strong vision will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the strategic direction of V12 across our suite of audience and media execution capabilities,” said Michelle Taves, CEO of V12. “Her strong aptitude for developing a unified business strategy make her an ideal candidate for this new role.”

Vance has over 20 years of experience, devising and implementing multichannel marketing strategies for clients across industries. Prior to her new role, Vance served as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions where she excelled in helping clients develop customer acquisition and retention programs using state-of-the art marketing solutions and technology. She has also held multiple senior leadership roles at companies including Qualfon, 24/7 Real Media and Consumernet, and was one of the founding leadership team members of Datagence/V12 Group, a multi-channel direct marketing services company.

“I am extremely excited to be chosen for this new role and to develop revenue strategies focused on V12’s rich suite of audience and media solutions,” said Vance. “As a member of the Porch Group family of companies, we are in a unique position to provide our clients with early access to 90+% of US homebuyers, as well as custom curated audiences across automotive, shopping intent, blended consumer segments and more. We are on a path of great forward momentum as we continue to develop strategies to align our solutions with our clients’ goals and objectives to achieve highly individualized marketing solutions.”

About V12, A Porch Company

V12 is an audience and marketing solutions provider that delivers insight on movers and homeowners, with more context, and greater precision than any provider in the market. Our solutions deliver early access to 80+% of US homebuyers. V12 provides movers, consumer, shopping intent, auto, and property insights to deliver highly personalized, omnichannel, one-to-one marketing campaigns and outcomes across multiple industries. To learn more, visit v12data.com.

