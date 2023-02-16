Sylvie Beljanski, Award-Winning Author: Revolutionary Book Exposes the Secrets to Fighting Cancer Naturally

Sylvie Beljanski Sylvie Beljanski's Award-Winning Novel "Winning The War On Cancer"

Find out how to combat cancer without using potentially dangerous medicines.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, in her award-winning novel, Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure, revolutionizes the difficult process of finding a reliable, inexpensive treatment, prevention, and cure for eliminating malignant cells naturally. Decades after former President Nixon declared the “war on cancer,” scientists are still baffled by the cause and solution to a disease that has claimed the lives of millions of people.

“If I can make a difference by sharing with the world this information about fighting cancer naturally, it was all worth it,” says Beljanski.

In her ground-breaking book, Beljanski illustrates how cancer research is a billion-dollar business, but effective treatment is not in the foreseeable future. Numerous treatments have been attempted without success, she informs. According to Beljanski's work, Dr. Otis Brawley assessed the situation in 2011, on the forty-fifth anniversary of the National Cancer Act, by telling CNN that the war is still being conducted, and much of the opposition has disappeared. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2022, and 609,360 people will succumb in the same year. With established science's inability to find a remedy, the public is seeking natural treatments that are safe and reasonably priced, says Sylvie Beljanski.

“In 1951, my father, Mirko Beljanski Ph.D., a biologist-biochemist, joined the famous Pasteur Institute in Paris, France. Convinced that there was value in a different approach to cancer, he started to entirely rethink the origin of the disease. As he tested his revolutionary theory, he went on to develop natural molecules able to selectively block cancerous cell multiplication without killing healthy cells,” says Sylvie Beljanski.

Beljanski says there was opposition to her father’s work; however, that did not deter Francois Mitterrand in 1992, the then president of France, from turning to Dr. Beljanski’s plant extracts during his battle with advanced prostate cancer. Although there is controversy regarding former President Mitterand’s battle with the disease, “the truth is that when former French President Francois Mitterrand was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, he used the Beljanski® products, which enabled him, against all odds, to complete his second term,” says Sylvia Beljanski. “Winning The War On Cancer” teaches people with the disease the secrets to living longer, healthier lives the natural way, she adds.

“To learn what causes cancer and how herbal medicine can treat it, read ‘Winning The War On Cancer,’” says Sylvie Beljanski.

100% of the author's proceeds from "Winning The War On Cancer" will be donated to The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to help fund anticancer research to cure cancer the natural way.

