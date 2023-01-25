ParentShield launches new SIM cards for Children in Care

Locating a User from the ParentShield Portal ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Children in care, and children with special needs need a special SIM card with features that aren't available on a regular Mobile Network

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the Derby-Based innovative UK MVNO has launched a new range of SIM cards and Monthly Inclusive Tariffs aimed specifically at the Care Sector.

Care users and residential care providers themselves have special needs that aren't catered for by a regular Mobile Network. Care users need the recording, monitoring and control facilities of the regular ParentShield offering but also need higher call volumes and, due to the age and independence of the users, require location facility independent of the GPS on the user's mobile phone.

The new range of SIM cards are supplied on the company's Pro-Stage SIM-Only plans that start at just £49.99 per month.

The SIM card itself is an all-network SIM with unsteered roaming which provides access to all four of the UK's Networks. This means the user will have a mobile signal if there is coverage from any of the networks. If the phone handles 2G, 3G and 4G this means there are remarkably few 'not-spots' to provide the very best safeguarding coverage possible.

As well as the all-network coverage as standard, ParentShield includes Celltower location for the Pro-Stage SIM cards. from within the user portal carers can identify the location of the last-connected cell tower. While Celltower location doesn't provide the same accuracy as GPS it is extremely useful should the user travel large distances unexpectedly.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is a UK Mobile Network designed to help parents introduce their youngsters to the world of mobile phone ownership in a smart, sensible, and safe manner. Its rolling monthly contracts integrate a range of safety features to ensure that children gain a sense of independence without facing the risks that they might when using traditional carriers. It is already helping thousands of families become more tech-savvy than ever before.

ParentShield, being designed with Child Protection from the ground up and has many differences such as the removal of traditional Voicemail facility from its network. The security weaknesses of Mobile Phone Voicemail have been well known and discussed ever since the tragic instances of Voicemail hacking started to come to light. Voicemail is also stored by all the major networks 'in the clear' completely unencrypted, and this falls below a standard that's suitable for child protection, according to the Network.

The network also offers full SMS monitoring and recording and alerting so parents can be alerted should any of their children's messages contain any concerning content.

ParentShield was founded in 2017 to provide the services demanded by parents and professional carers who are charged with protecting the children in their care. With Phone boxes now being a 'thing of the past' it's no longer reasonable to presume a child can find a callbox to call home in an emergency, and children are generally provided their first mobile phone at a far younger age than ever before - bringing the stark difference between an adult and properly-designed child network into view.

ParentShield controls are all made remotely so, once the ParentShield SIM has been put into a child's phone, absolutely no other settings need to be made on the phone to allow complex allow and block lists, word alerts, and full recording and monitoring facilities.

More information is available at https://parentshield.co.uk/. Alternatively, ParentShield’s press contact Graham Tyers can be reached at 01283 707057 or hello@parentshield.co.uk. Postal queries should be addressed to Pioneer House, Derby, DE73 7HL.