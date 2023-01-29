Submit Release
AI requires a rethink: Manuela Frenzel Texts and Consulting adapts service to customer needs

A step that is necessary to remain competitive. Texts for now and in the future.

Artificial intelligence can support creative work, but human creativity is unique. It arises from the sum of our experience, knowledge and skills, as well as our sensory and imaginative powers.”
— Manuela Frenzel

ENNETBüRGEN, NIDWALDEN, SCHWEIZ, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A change of perspective for growth

Successful copywriting is more than a matter of taste or a click in an AI tool. They are a strategy that enables customers to make the right decision.

Customers are increasingly using AI tools to create their own text content.

That's why "Manuela Frenzel Texte und Beratung" has adapted her services to the new customer needs.

As a certified professional blogger, Manuela Frenzel supports family businesses and sole proprietors in their content marketing by creating helpful and informative blog posts.

She is also trained in journalistic writing and enjoys researching new topics. Research is her forte and how it nudges people to think and rethink.

She supports meaningful topics, products and services.

As a certified direct response and advertising copywriter, she offers copy editing of website copy, advertising copy and sales copy.

That's exactly what's needed now - audits for copy that customers have used artificial intelligence to create on their own, but isn't as effective as customers want it to be.

Manuela Frenzel is also certified as a content and search marketing specialist.

To date, IT clients from Germany, Austria and Switzerland have used the company's copywriting services. She implements assignments in German and therefore targets companies that want to promote their products and services in the DACH region in order to grow. Strong together.

Manuela Frenzel says: "If you want to survive as a text service provider today and in the future, you must not bury your head in the sand, but rather examine how and which AI tools you integrate as aids in your work process.

Artificial intelligence will not replace us, but will take away things that are repetitive and tedious."

Manuela Frenzel is a business owner and implements orders for her clients personally and therefore confidentially.

She only works with a maximum of 5 clients at a time in order to guarantee each of her clients the same high quality and accessibility.

You can also get more information about the sole proprietorship Texts and Consulting on the new domain:
https://texteundberatung.ch
