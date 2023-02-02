PlaytestCloud Launches Its New Service: Player Interviews
BERLIN, GERMANY, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leader in playtesting for mobile games, PlaytestCloud, is excited to announce today the launch of its new service: Player Interviews. The service makes more than one million players in PlaytestCloud’s global player panel available for video calls with game developers, allowing them to gather direct insights and feedback from the people they’re making their game for. PlaytestCloud currently powers playtesting for 45 of the 100 top grossing games in the App Store. Player Interviews is now available to game studios everywhere.
Player Interviews allows PlaytestCloud customers to book one-on-one calls directly with players, based on their target audience and preferred timing, in order to gather insights and feedback from the people they’re making their game for. PlaytestCloud’s platform handles all the logistics, from finding the player to scheduling the interview, allowing game creators to focus on talking to the players themselves. Customers will be able to share their screen during the call, invite others to join (visible or invisible to the players), and more.
“We’re excited to finally be releasing Player Interviews, and hope this will allow game studios everywhere to make their games better than ever” says Christian Ress, Co-Founder of the Berlin-based company. “Player Interviews works for any stage of game development, from prototyping to even post-launch, and is created to be a service that can fit the needs of anyone in the industry. From producers to game designers, we believe Player Interviews can bridge the gap between those who make games and those who play them, allowing game creators everywhere to do anything from understanding gaming habits to getting design feedback with the players themselves”.
Player Interviews works in conjunction with PlaytestCloud’s already available user research tools, with the recording of the call afterwards available in the customer’s account, along with annotations, video reels, and more.
The service is now available to everyone after a pilot phase, during which a select group of PlaytestCloud customers used the service and delivered feedback. User Research is at the core of everything PlaytestCloud does – and the same applies to how each service is planned and crafted, tailored to game studios’ needs. Through this process, PlaytestCloud was able to craft a tool that’s both collaborative and tailored for any game creator out there, useful throughout any stage of game development.
Player Interviews is part of PlaytestCloud’s strategy for bringing players and developers closer together, with more products that make real-time user research possible launching in 2023. By allowing studios to have real-life interaction with players, PlaytestCloud hopes to allow developers everywhere to create better games than ever – and to involve those who play the games themselves.
For more information: please reach out to goncalo@playtestcloud.com, or have a look at the full launch blog post or our dedicated product page, both to go live on February 1st.
About PlaytestCloud:
Founded in 2014, PlaytestCloud has since then helped reduce the churn and drop-out rates for thousands of mobile games, while improving user-experience and player enjoyment. In short: PlaytestCloud helps game studios create better games. PlaytestCloud has been used by more than 45 of the top 100 grossing games currently in the Apple App Store. Of the game studios that make these 100 games, 60% are PlaytestCloud customers - making the company an undeniable industry leader.
PlaytestCloud provides an easy to use platform to conduct playtests and surveys for mobile games at any stage of game development – from prototyping, to release, and beyond. The company connects game studios with a diverse set of international, real players, allowing studios to record authentic, diverse and ‘everyday’ people playing mobile games. PlaytestCloud defines ‘playtesting-as-a-service’, providing customers with recordings and insights of players trying out their games, access to the best games user researcher and research operations support, and now even allowing studios to talk to and gather feedback directly from players.
Gonçalo Trindade
PlaytestCloud GmbH
goncalo@playtestcloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube