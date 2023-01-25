The Diamond Oak Now Buying Angela Cummings Jewelry

The iconic, playfully bold, and nature-inspired jewelry of Angela Cummings continues to dazzle in New York City’s fable Diamond District.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Oak, the distinguished international source for knowledgeable and sophisticated jewelry clients, continues to build on its respected and renowned reputation with stunning Angela Cummings creations.

Angela Cummings has left a lasting mark on the world of beautiful and timelessly creative jewelry design. The Angela Cummings pieces---the sumptuous 18K gold accessories inlaid with coral, opal, mother-of-pearl, jade, and lapis lazuli, the eye-catching collar necklaces, stud earrings, and bracelets---are full of movement and sensational in color.

Little wonder that Angela Cummings jewelry is recognized the world over and often worn by red-carpet celebrities, tastemakers and influencers.

It’s a natural fit that The Diamond Oak, with an international reputation for its unconditional commitment to unique jewelry design and exceptional quality, now buys Angela Cummings jewelry. “Besides, our focus is not simply to create or sell fine jewelry,” explains Alon Mor, Owner, and Founder of The Diamond Oak. “It is about facilitating the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones, with precious and meaningful gifts that will be cherished for a lifetime.”

“It’s how we earn our reputation,” Mor adds with pride. “We constantly look for ways to not only bring the most value to our customers but maintain the valuable tradition of exceptional jewelry pieces, like Angela Cummings.”

The Diamond Oak is the legendary company based in New York City’s Diamond District, globally sought after and admired for making treasured dreams come true, with an unparalleled selection of luxury diamond engagement rings, hard-to-find antique, vintage, and high-end custom pieces, and the gorgeous and unique Angela Cummings earrings, brooches, rings, and other fine jewelry pieces.

“From the very beginning, The Diamond Oak has consistently maintained an unconditional commitment to exceptional quality, by exclusively focusing on must-have brands, like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and Angela Cumming,” Alan Mor points out.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

