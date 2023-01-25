Road Safety Market Worth USD 8.25 Bn by 2029 Technological advancement, and key benchmarking of market players, market dynamics and market strategies by key players

Road Safety Market size was valued at USD 3.24 Bn. in 2021 and the total Graphene Battery revenue is expected to grow by 12.4 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 8.25 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the " Road Safety Market " research published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 3.24 billion in 2021 to USD 8.25 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The heavy investment of companies in the development of advanced technologies and the increase in government initiatives towards road safety is expected to drive the market.



Road Safety Market Scope and Research Methodology

The primary and secondary data sources are used in the analysis of the Road Safety Market. Government policy , market environment , competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges, are all investigated during the research process. To produce the final quantitative and qualitative data , all possible components impacting the markets covered in the report were thoroughly researched and validated through primary research. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is standardized, and the influence of inflation, economic downturns, regulatory & policy changes, and other variables is accounted for in the forecast.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/114563

Road Safety Market Overview

The probability of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents can be decreased by implementing a number of safeguards. Road safety precautions are taken not only for cars but also for bicycles, pedestrians, and motorcyclists. There is a great demand for road safety solutions because of the growth in traffic accidents, particularly in areas without enough infrastructure for preventing them. Road safety solutions are being used more frequently as a consequence of the increasing number of traffic incidents, which is fuelling the market's growth. Road safety market growth is hampered by technical issues related to road safety technology. The market for road safety is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of connected cars with intelligent transportation systems (ITS). A significant obstacle to the development of the road safety market is the high risk of cyberattacks and the theft of personal information affecting the road safety market.

Road Safety Market Dynamics

The increasing in traffic accidents , there has been a surge in the adoption of road safety solutions, which is fuelling the market's growth. Due to the rapid development of connected cars and intelligent transportation systems , the road safety industry is growing dramatically (ITS). Growth will be facilitated throughout the forecasting period by beneficial initiatives promoting the adoption of measures to increase road safety, such as laws and regulations and tracking devices. Rapid technological improvements in the transportation industry, a growing global population, and a major increase in the number of cars being installed are some of the key drivers expected to drive the growth of the road safety market over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/114563

Road Safety Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the road safety market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the large-scale infrastructure investments and programs to promote safety in transportation services . The region's growth is being fuelled by the adoption of new technologies and the availability of improved transportation infrastructure . The presence of OEMs and several service providers has also led to growth in the region's road safety market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth at the fast rate. One aspect that has contributed to the region's increasing need for traffic safety solutions is the surge in government attempts to improve road safety measures to avoid traffic deaths.

Market Size in 2021 USD 3.24 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 8.25 Bn CAGR 12.4% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segement Covered by Solution, Service and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/114563

Road Safety MarketKey Competitors:

Kapsch Traffic Com

Sensys Gatso Group

Redflex Holdings

Verra Mobility

IDEMIA

FLIR Systems

Motorola Solutions

SWARCO

Information Engineering Group Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Siemens

Conduent

VITRONIC

Kria

Laser Technology

Optotraffic

Syntell

Traffic Management Technologies

AABMATICA

Clearview Intelligence

Dahua Technology

Truvelo

Trifoil

Continental AG

Key questions answered in the Road Safety Market are:

What are the technological innovations in Road Safety Market?

What are the factors driving the growth of the Road Safety Market?

Which technology insight dominated the Road Safety Market in 2021?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the Road Safety Market?

What is the growth rate of the Road Safety Market during the forecast period?

What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the Road Safety Market?

Who are the market top 3 leaders in Road Safety Market in the North American region?

Which deployment mode led the Road Safety Market in 2021?

Who are the key players in the Road Safety Market?

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the Road Safety Market?

Which region held the largest market share in Road Safety Market?

What is the growth rate of the North America Road Safety Market

What is key feature of Road Safety?



Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=114563&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics –Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, challenges, market strategy, competitive landscape

Market Segmentation –Service, Solution and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key market players and Other Prominent players

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transporatation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Electric commercial vehicle Market : The Electric commercial vehicle Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1308.57 Bn by 2029 with the CAGR of 20.97 percent during the forecast period.

Road Freight Transportation Market : The Road Freight Transportation Market size was valued at USD 3.68 Trillion in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.9% through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 5.44 Trillion.

Traffic Management Market : Traffic Management Market was valued at USD 35.30 Bn. in 2021. Global Safety Box for Syringe Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 percent over the forecast period.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market : Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period. Global Safety Light Curtains Market is expected to reach USD 728.7 Bn. by 2029

Low-Speed Vehicle Market : Low-Speed Vehicle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent during the forecast period. Global Fire Safety Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 17.20 Bn. by 2029.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656