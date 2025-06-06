Teardown Result Sparks Heated Discussion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, influencers from Thailand and Malaysia shared teardown reviews of air conditioners, sparking widespread discussion. Many were surprised to learn that top Japanese brands like Panasonic and Daikin use “GMCC” compressors—manufactured by Midea, the world’s No.1 residential inverter AC company.

Malaysian Tech DIYer Berani Buat disassembled Daikin and Panasonic units and found the GMCC label inside. His video drew attention, with viewers surprised by a Chinese-made core part in a Japanese-branded product. Meanwhile, Thai creators like Daddy Tips , Lungchang , BT Beartai and Extreme IT also shared similar findings and demonstrated how the core compressor helps AC to cool down. These reviews challenge perceptions of brand origin and highlight Midea’s role not just as a supplier, but as a global innovator in air conditioning—quietly powering ACs with cutting-edge compressor technology.





Compressor: The “Heart” of Inverter Air Conditioners

The compressor is the most critical component in an air conditioning system, directly influencing cooling efficiency and energy consumption. Inverter technology optimizes the compressor's speed according to room temperature fluctuations, significantly improving energy efficiency compared to traditional fixed-speed air conditioners. Midea has become a key player in the supply chain, not only powering its own air conditioners but also providing compressors to other international brands such as Panasonic and Daikin.

Technological Superiority: Energy Efficiency and Performance

Midea’s self-developed inverter compressor delivers up to 50% energy savings over traditional models and 20% over standard inverters. Its AI algorithm analyzes indoor temperatures to reduce fluctuations, boosting comfort and efficiency. Paired with the AI ECOMASTER, which uses big data to adjust in real time, it offers ultra-precise ±0.3°C control. This minimizes unnecessary changes and cuts energy waste. Verified by SGS to achieve up to 30% additional savings, Midea leads in smart, energy-efficient air conditioning technology.

Southeast Asia's Ideal Solution: Localized Design and Excellent Durability

Midea’s advanced compressor and inverter technology deliver strong cooling, quiet performance, and energy efficiency ideal for Southeast Asia’s hot climate. Designed for regional challenges, Midea air conditioners feature Prime Guard with 7 key protections, including TU1 copper tubes, Silver Shield (0.1% corrosion), Hyper Grapfins™ (12.5x corrosion resistance), and UV PCB protection. With wide voltage support (80V–265V) and insect resistance, these innovations ensure durability, stability, and long-term performance in humid, demanding environments.





Global Recognition: The Smart Choice for Southeast Asia

Midea’s technological leadership has gained global recognition, serving over 400 million users in 200 countries. In 2022, it exported 8.3 million inverter air conditioners to Southeast Asia, contributing significantly to regional growth. This success is backed by over $2 billion in R&D investment over five years. At the core is Midea’s GMCC compressor, which powers both its own products and premium international brands, offering top-tier cooling and energy efficiency. Leveraging this advanced technology, Midea delivers powerful, energy-saving, and comfortable air conditioning—making it the smart choice for Southeast Asian consumers seeking reliability and performance.

Comments of Viewers of KOLs' Video Midea's Compressor and Product Gain Attention in ASEAN. Midea is the World’s No.1 Residential Inverter Air Conditioner Company Verified by Euromonitor International, Midea is the World’s No.1 Residential Inverter Air Conditioner Company, trusted by over 0.4B consumers across 200 countries.

