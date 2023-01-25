Global EPA/DHA Market is Booming International Business Over Forecast Years 2022- 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainably-sourced EPA/DHA products, which is driving the growth of algae-based EPA/DHA supplements.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global EPA/DHA Market size is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. EPA and DHA stand for eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid correspondingly. These fatty acids are omega-3 fats, which are discovered in cold water fish. EPA and DHA are greatly unsaturated fats owing to the inclusion of six and five double bonds on their long structural chains. A greater proportion of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) when mixed with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in Omega-3 dietary supplements offer greater antioxidant impacts in human retinal cells. Epidemiological and genetic investigations recommend that increased triglycerides (TGs)-rich lipoprotein levels in the circulation raise the hazard of cardiovascular disease. Prescription formulations of omega-3 fatty acids (OM3FAs), principally, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), decrease plasma TG levels and are certified for the treatment of patients with serious hypertriglyceridemia. Icosapent ethyl (Vascepa®) is a high-purity ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) that is de-esterified to EPA succeeding oral administration. Both EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are long-chain omega-3 fatty acids that have been related to triglycerides (TG)-lowering.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global EPA/DHA Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Global EPA/DHA Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring production and intake consolidated of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in countries like China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Global EPA/DHA Market growth is being driven by the surging significance and inclusion of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in the everyday diet of consumers, attributed to the increased predominance of lifestyle diseases and people following preventive healthcare measures. However, it can be challenging to get the suitable consumption of EPA and DHA by way of diet only, even though EPA and DHA are generated by water plants like algae and are accepted in marine animals which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Global EPA/DHA Market.

3. Global EPA/DHA Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global EPA/DHA Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global EPA/DHA Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Global EPA/DHA Market based on type can be further segmented into Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). The Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Global EPA/DHA Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Global EPA/DHA Market based on the application can be further segmented into Infant Formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Global EPA/DHA Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global EPA/DHA Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global EPA/DHA Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. AlgaPrimeDHA (Corbion N.V.)

3. BASF SE

4. Koninklijke DSM NV

5. Stepan

