Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market size is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Adult vitamin gummies are used by adults to treat or avert vitamin deficiency. Hair gummies are flavored, chewy pastilles including a mix of vitamins and minerals planned to assist hair health. Biotin gummies bundle all the advantages of vital vitamins into the appropriate, delectable and bite-sized form of a gummy. Opting for gummies is a wonderful solution for pill phobia. Kirkland Signature Adult Multivitamin Gummies include vitamins A, C, D, E, B6 and B12, besides niacin, folic acid and biotin. Vitafusion has developed skin gummies termed vitafusion™ Irresistible Skin Gummy Vitamins with vitamins A, E and Collagen. The upsurging awareness about the consumption of vitamins attributed to novel product launches is set to drive the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market. The soaring availability of skin gummies online would propel the growth of the Adult Vitamin Gummies Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Adult Vitamin Gummies Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 due to the changing inclination of consumers toward healthier lifestyles in the North American region.

2. The growth of the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market is being driven by the surging advantages of Adult Vitamin Gummies, involving treating or preventing vitamin deficiency. However, excessive consumption of gummy vitamins may lead to the risk of gaining excessive nutrients and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market.

3. Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Adult Vitamin Gummies Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Adult Vitamin Gummies Market based on type can be further segmented into Single Vitamins and Multi-vitamin. The multi-vitamins segment held the largest share in the Adult Vitamin Gummies market in 2021.

2. The Adult Vitamin Gummies Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food Supplements, Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Management, Immunity and Others.

3. North America held the largest share in the Adult Vitamin Gummies market with 35% of the overall market in 2021, owing to the surging popularity of the gummy format in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Adult Vitamin Gummies industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Church & Dwight Co.

3. Bayer Inc.

4. Pharmavite LLC.

5. Olly Public Benefit Corp.

