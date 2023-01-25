Malt Ingredients Market Size to Boost $26.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Malt Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $26.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Barley is a cereal grain and the most significant part of the brewing process. In preparation for various beverages and extracts, these grains go through a malting process in which they are immersed in water to sprout seedlings from them. Subsequently, hot air is taken into account to dry to fabricate malt from germinated cereal grains. Besides, barley malts are synthesized from various sources like rye, wheat, and soy. Malts are also put-to-use in malted milk sweet meals. Moreover, polysaccharides like maltodextrines commonly prepared from wheat and rye, serve as food additives to boost essence and shelf life.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Malt Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Europe Malt Ingredients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to a higher per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region, which is a prime supporter of the behemoth share. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative pace owing to the rising consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages because of societal pressures and stupendous income growth over the period 2022-2027.

2. Growing usage of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Malt Ingredients Market. Moreover, malt ingredients are widely rich in macro and micronutrients such as proteins, vitamin-B complex, zinc, iron, calcium, and various others, which allows them to set a standard higher than the available alcoholic beverages. However, various health ailments apart from its many benefits along with supply chain clogs are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the strength, weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Malt Ingredients Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Malt Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Source Type : The Malt Ingredients Market, based on the source type, can be further segmented into Soy, Rye, Barley, Wheat, Corn, and Others. The Barley segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the vitamin and mineral-rich nature of barley. These grains are the best source of vitamin B, fibers, phosphorus, molybdenum, and selenium.

Malt Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Specialty Malt Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food items, and Animal feed.

Malt Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Malt Ingredients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Malt Ingredients Industry are -

1. Cargill Inc.

2. GrainCrop

3. Malteurop Group

4. Crisp Malting Group

5. Soufflet Group

