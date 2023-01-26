Surviving the Shipping Supply Chain Backup

Who’s Involved with the Shipping Supply Chain? To better understand why we have a global supply chain backup, you should know the players who make it up. Labor shortages–from warehouse workers to drivers to customer service, without people to ensure a streamlined, efficient process, containers go unmanned and unloaded, and the chain slows down.

At Craters & Freighters, in order to combat these issues we have focused on more intense planning while embedding as much flexibility into our operation as possible.” — Russ Connelly

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 -- Businesses that depend on shipping products and consumers doing their shopping online have all felt the stress on the shipping supply chain.

The backup has been here since the beginning of 2020, when COVID-related shutdowns, health worries, and labor shortages became the norm.

THIS IS WHO’S INVOLVED WITH THE SHIPPING SUPPLY CHAIN

To better understand why there is a global supply chain backup, here are the players who make it up.

• Cargo owners

• Carriers

• Ports

• Railroads

• Truck drivers

• Warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities

• Others involved include machinery and equipment companies, chassis companies, container and steel companies, and more.

When just one of these parties is backed up, the entire chain can be thrown off balance, creating the bottleneck situation there is now. Because the supply chain is worldwide, a slowdown in production or stopped production in one area of the world can have major impacts on other countries.

THIS IS WHAT’S AFFECTING THE CURRENT SHIPPING SUPPLY CHAIN

There’s been a significant demand put on the supply chain over the last couple of years. When the world reopened, many global companies pushed out goods to support economic growth; however, the influx caused some issues.

Here’s why:

• Labor shortages

• eCommerce has been steadily growing

• Lack of logistics and organization

• Warehouse backups

• Delays across the board

The pandemic was the instigator of the global economy production shutdown, but now the increased need for inventory has further complicated the supply chain.

BEST ADVICE TO SURVIVE THE CURRENT SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS

Russ Connelly, Franchise owner says “No business seems to be immune from Supply Chain issues. Although many of the Supply Chain issues have been resolved there still seems to be much uncertainty in the market.” He continues, “At Craters & Freighters in order to combat these issues we have focused on more intense planning while embedding as much flexibility into our operation as possible. We expect to run into delays with respect to the delivery of materials and delivery of our product to our final customer. In addition, we meet regularly to assure that our pricing is in line with changing supply costs so we can quote our customers accurately and fairly.”

Planning ahead is an absolute must to make it through the current unpredictable global shipping chain crisis. Also flexibility and communication.

NEXT FOR THE SHIPPING SUPPLY CHAIN

The challenges in the supply chain will likely not be corrected any time soon. A demand reduction could ease the strain on the system and allow a dramatic catch-up that helps eliminate the constant delays and shortages, but without the demand, there may be another recession.

An increase in workers would help lead to improved movement in the chain, so gaining traction with the labor force is a great place to start normalizing again.

Both consumers and businesses have things that need to be shipped, and this requires meticulous coordination between all involved in the chain; with the proper support, the crisis will work itself out eventually.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Craters & Freighters is a pioneer and leading expert in specialty packaging, crating, and shipping. Founded in 1990, the company has over 65 brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. It serves residential and business customers in all sectors, including telecommunications, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, biotechnology, and heavy machinery. From simple shipments to complex corporate moves, Craters & Freighters is a national powerhouse with local accountability.