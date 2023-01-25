Frozen Meat market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Enlarging global meat consumption is anticipated to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The frozen Meat Market size is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Moisture is converted into the ice with the help of individual quick-freezing techniques. The core aim behind this process is to elongate the shelf life of meat through decelerating rate of decomposition. Cryogenic and mechanical freezing are two main categories of freezing technologies; however cryogenic freezing is the fastest freezing technique as it makes use of liquid nitrogen with a temperature lower than -190 degrees Celsius.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the frozen Meat market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Frozen Meat Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to sizable meat consumption, a high number of non-vegetarians, high proactiveness among health, better disposable incomes, and a well-established retail network.

2. Rising demand for nutrient-rich food as chronic illnesses are roaming worldwide, broadening demand for frozen meat because of eventful lifestyles of people, bettering GDP per capita incomes of low-income countries, revolutionary changes in the retail industry, and spiraling mergers and acquisitions activities are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Frozen Meat Market. Upsurge in veganism and ever-rising inflation are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Frozen Meat Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Frozen Meat Market Segment Analysis - By Meat Type : The Frozen Meat Market based on the meat type can be further segmented into Lamb, Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, and Others), Pork, Beef, and Seafood (Mollusks, Crustaceans, Shellfish, Fish (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimps, Tilapia, and Others)).

Frozen Meat Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Frozen Meat Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline (supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and others) and online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a wide-ranging presence. As of 2022, more than 43 percent of the total global population is still residing in rural areas.

Frozen Meat Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Frozen Meat Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Frozen Meat industry are:

1. Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co.

2. Associated British Foods Plc.

3. Tyson Foods

4. Kerry Group Plc.

5. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Inc.

