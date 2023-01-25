Natto Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natto Market size is projected to reach $220.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over 2021-2026. Natto is a kind of food that is mostly available in japan and is made from cooked soybeans fermented through Bacillus subtilis natto. Natto contains dipicolinic acid which is effective against various microorganisms such as penicillium spp., Escherichia, and many more that is produced by the bacteria of natto during fermentation. Natto is covered by mucilaginous fluid that contains a special odor that is difficult for accepting. In natto, nine essential amino acids are available which are considered as healthy for human health. Natto contains oil, carbohydrate, moisture and anti-inflammatory enzymes which helps to fight against cancer. Natto is very essential for health owing to its various advantages such as boosting the immune systems, increases the digestion, reduces cardiovascular health etc. Branched chain fatty acids such as isobutyric acid, isovaleric acid, and 2-methylbutyric acid that is present in natto produces unpleasant smell. In raw natto pyrazines are present that produces typical flavors in natto. Rising consciousness about health among consumers and growing production levels of soy is the major factor driving the growth of Natto Market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle of consumers and rising development and research in food and beverage industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Natto Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natto Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Natto Market owing to rising consumption of healthy foods that include soy products. Moreover, growing advanced procedure in manufacturing of natto among manufacturers rising the demand of natto among consumers which in turn boosting the growth of Natto Market.

3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Natto Market report.

4. Strict government regulations regarding the quality of natto is set to create hurdles for the Natto Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Natto Market based on Type can be further distributed into Sticky Natto, and Dried Natto. The Sticky Natto segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Natto Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets&Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia Pacific dominated the Natto Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to the rising consumption of healthy foods that include soy products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natto Industry are -

1. NattoPharma

2. Captek

3. CP Kelco

4. Japan Traditional Foods Inc.

5. MegummiNatto

