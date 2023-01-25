Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market Size to Boost USD 183.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR 7.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

increase the demand for hexahydroxycyclohexane, leading to Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market growth during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market size is forecast to reach US$183.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hexahydroxycyclohexanes are one of the stereoisomers of inositol and are also known as cocositol, inositol, phosphatidylinositol, and quercinitol. They are primarily used in applications such as dietary supplements, energy drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market highlights the following areas -



1. Capsule form held a significant share in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics such as higher drug absorption and improved product stability made it stand out in comparison to other forms of hexahydroxycyclohexane in the market.

2. Pharmaceutical application held the largest share in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for hexahydroxycyclohexane (also known as inositol) for the production of medicines used for treating mental disorders, fertility disorders, diabetes, cancer, and other diseases.

3. North America dominated the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for hexahydroxycyclohexane for the treatment of diabetes, mental disorders, fertility disorders, cancer, and other diseases prevalent in the region. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S affecting around 40 million adults which is equivalent to 18.1% of the population every year.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Capsule held a significant share in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other forms of hexahydroxycyclohexanes. For instance, capsules tend to break down more quickly and offer quick relief from symptoms than tablets, and other forms of hexahydroxycyclohexane.

2. North America held the largest share in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021 up to 35%. The consumption of hexahydroxycyclohexane is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector. Hexahydroxycyclohexane is primarily used in the production of medicines for the treatment of diabetes, fertility disorders, mental disorders, cancer, and other diseases.

3. The pharmaceutical application held the largest share in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for hexahydroxycyclohexane for the production of medicines used for treating mental disorders, cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. For instance, according to a survey conducted by GOQii over 10,000 Indians in 2020, 26% of adults were suffering from mild depression, 11% were facing moderate depression, and 6% were facing severe symptoms of depression.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hexahydroxycyclohexane Industry are -

1. Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd.

2. Biological Engineering Technology Co.Ltd.

3. T. J. Clark & Company

4. Ronas chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd.

5. Holland & Barrett



