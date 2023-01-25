Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings Market to Reach US$468.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings market size is forecasted to reach US$468.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings market size is forecasted to reach US$468.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The zero-VOC coalescent is a non-yellowing, zero viscosity, a non-hazardous alternative to volatile ester alcohols and glycol ethers that improves moisture resistance. It has superior properties such as superior adhesive and sealants property, very hydrophobic and more. These characteristics make it suitable for the coatings industry. The expansion of the zero-VOC coalescent is being driven primarily by the expansion of the building and construction industry. However, in 2020, the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the construction and industrial production activities. As a result, zero-VOC coalescent for coatings manufacturers experienced losses, affecting the growth of the zero-VOC coalescent for the coatings industry. In 2021, the increase in new construction activities fueled the demand for coatings, which benefited market growth. Furthermore, the thriving transportation industry is expected to drive up demand for coatings. As a result, demand for zero-VOC coalescent will increase, fueling the growth of the zero-VOC coalescent for coatings market size in the coming years.

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings market, owing to the growth of the construction activities in the region. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), South Korea's construction industry was valued at US$164 billion in 2020, up 15.5% from 2019.

2. The factors such as the surging disposable income of people, the rapid pace of industrialization and others are accelerating the demand for coatings in the automotive industry. This is leading to the zero-VOC coalescent for coatings industry growth.

3. Moreover, the stringent regulations related to the VOC content are driving the Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings market growth.

4. However, the fluctuations in the raw material prices such as acrylic, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), vinyl acetate/ethylene (VAE) and others impact the overall pricing of Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings. This factor may restrict the market growth during the projected forecast period.

1. Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Formulation : Water-based formulations are employed in zero-VOC coalescent for coatings because they have a high degree of flexibility and reduce moisture and solar radiation absorption, resulting in superior environmental resilience and fewer solvent emissions. Moreover, in the water-based formulation, the hydrophobic/hydrophilic balance is used because it provides excellent conditions for being concentrated at the surface area of the polymeric particle in the dispersed stage. The higher the hydrophilicity of the coalescing agent, the better it will disperse in the aqueous phase.

2. Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The zero-VOC coalescent for coatings is deployed in the building and construction industry to ensure superior support for the film formation at lower temperatures and enhance the adhesive and sealants property of coatings. The surging demand for affordable housing, increasing demand for commercial space and other factors are vital for the growth of the building and construction activities.

3. Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Zero-VOC Coalescent for Coatings market share in 2021 up to 40%. The growth of the building & construction activities, transport and other industries are driving the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region. The key variables such as rising retail store building construction, rising commercial centers and more such variables are creating an opportunity for the construction industry growth in Asia-Pacific.

1. Clariant

2. BASF SE

3. Solvay

4. Jungbunzlauer

5. Eastman

