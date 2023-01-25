Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate Market to Reach US$669.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market size is forecast to reach US$669.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising preference for redolence detergents and the development of new products is accelerating the growth of the sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate market and is gaining consumer acceptance. The manufacturers produce surfactants such as linear alkylbenzene, benzenesulfonic acid and sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate products with unique fragrance, quality, packaging and price, which is driving its market growth. Increasing demand for detergents such as laundry liquid, detergent tablets and laundry powder, which generally consists of anionic surfactant such as sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate owing to its cleaning characteristics is widely used to do laundry. Moreover, the usage of sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate as pesticide in agriculture industry, is also driving the sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate market growth in the aforementioned forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market owing to the rising growth in dying industry.

2. Rapidly-rising demand for Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate in various end-use industries such as textile and hospital sectors for cleaning and scouring applications has driven the growth of sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate market.

3. The increasing demand for Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate in health and hygiene products, due to its usage in the washing of apparels, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the environmental and health effects associated with the sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate can hinder the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – by Form : The liquid detergent segment held the largest portion of the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market share in 2021. Liquid fabric detergent is growing at a higher rate as compared to powder products owing to its large-scale adoption, due to the convenient and comfortable usage of laundry liquid.

2. Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry : The household segment held the largest share in the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The increasing significance of healthier lifestyles with growing concerns among individuals about health and hygiene has caused an increase in per capita spending on household cleaning products including detergents.

3. Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate market with a share of 42.5% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. Rising demand for anionic surfactant such as sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate due to the institutional development is expected to drive the sodium dodecyl benzene sulfonate market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Dodecyl Benzene Sulfonate industry are:

1. Sigma-Aldrich Co.

2. American Elements

3. IRO Group Inc.

4. Tayca

5. Solvay S. A.

