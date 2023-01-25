3D Mapping System Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

3D Mapping System Market Drivers Technological Advancements in 3D Scanning to Positively Impact the Market Growth of 3D Mapping System

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Mapping System Market size is forecast to reach $8.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing demand for global position systems within varied industry verticals along with a shift towards 3D technology within automotive, healthcare, construction and other industries towards enhancing 3D design simulation, modelling and so on, have been attributing to the market growth of 3D mapping systems. Adoption of 3D mapping systems aid in serving application areas including object reconstruction, projection, navigation and others with higher accuracy and efficiency, compared to traditional mapping. In addition, rise in infrastructural development activities are driving the requirement of accurate building information modeling, along with surging adoption of 3D projection mapping within healthcare industry. Moreover, growing advent of artificial intelligence for 3D mapping as well as technological advances in 3D scanning will further assist the market growth of 3D mapping system in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. 3D Mapping System for Building & Construction industry held the largest market share in 2021, attributing to factors like growing shift towards changing consumer architectural requirements as well as rising adoption of 3D mapping tools for serving planning or visualization of construction sites or buildings, and related applications.

2. APAC 3D Mapping System Market accounted for the largest share in 2021, owing to the rise in infrastructural development activities, as well as growing demand for 3D visualization tools or 3D imaging devices across industries like medical, automotive and so on.

3. Technological advancements in 3D scanning along with growing advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in 3D mapping is analyzed to significantly drive the global 3D mapping system market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on components, Software segment is analyzed to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the global 3D mapping system market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Building & Construction sector had dominated the global 3D mapping system market with a share of 41% in 2021, and is also analyzed to have a significant growth during 2022-2027.

3. According to an UK based government agency, Health and Safety Executive, about 39 construction deaths caused by accidents while at work was reported in 2020, compared to 42 in 2019, highlighting that construction industry face higher fatal injuries from any other industries.

4. APAC region dominated the global 3D mapping system market with a share of 36% in 2021, and is analyzed to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. In February 2021, the Indian Government announced about increasing the number of projects from 6835 to 7400, as a part of expansion of its 2019 National Infrastructure Pipeline initiative, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Mapping System industry are -

1. Autodesk, Inc.

2. ESRI Global Inc.

3. Topcon Corporation

4. Dassault Systemes SE

5. Bentley Systems, Inc.

