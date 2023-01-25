SSL VPN Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

SSL VPN Industry Outlook Drivers The Increase in the Adoption of Secured Remote Accessibility is Attributing the Growth of the SSL VPN Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that SSL VPN Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025 and projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2025. An SSL VPN is defined as a type of private network access that uses the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol to offer secure and remote-access VPN capability in standard web browsers. This SSL VPN connection uses end-to-end encryption to protect data transmission in between the endpoint device client’s software and the SSL VPN server and enhance the client internet connectivity security. The increase in demand for reducing total ownership cost and enhancing productivity are augmenting the widespread use of technology and contributing to the expansion of the global SSL VPN market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America held the largest share in the SSL VPN market owing to the growing focus of organizations regarding the data security and the rising necessity to improve secure access of portals to overseas employees.

2. The growing acceptance of SSL VPN among large organizations is likely to aid the market growth of the SSL VPN.

3. There has been an increase in the adoption of SSL VPN to get remote accessibility which in turn improves productivity and reduces the IT cost. These factors are driving the market demand for the SSL VPN market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Currently, large organization occupied a major share of nearly 60% in the global SSL VPN market and are projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period as well. However, the small & mid-size organizations are estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during 2020-2025.

2. Presently, the software segment held the largest share of 66% in the SSL VPN market size in 2018. On the other hand, the services segment is set to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

3. North America's SSL VPN market share dominated the global SSL VPN market, accounts for more than 34%, followed by APAC and Europe. It is majorly due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies integrated equipment in several organizations.

4. APAC region is set to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This is largely due to the rise in the penetration of smartphones, internet usage, and rapid industrialization of the APAC market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the SSL VPN industry are -

1. Array Netowrks, Inc.

2. Barracuda Network, Inc.

3. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. Citrix Systems, Inc.

