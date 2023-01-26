Submit Release
Toronto’s Top Emerging Artists Gather for Annual Edutainment Summit

A group flyer with all of the artists who are in the 9th RISE EDUTAINMENT SUMMIT SHOWCASE

HAVIAH MIGHTY JUNO BET AWARDS

A group flyer that showcases all of the panelist involved with the 9th ANNUAL RISE EDUTAINMENT SUMMIT FOR EMERGING POETS AND ARTISTS

9th ANNUAL RISE EDUTAINMENT SUMMIT FOR EMERGING POETS AND ARTISTS

INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE DISCUSSION WITH RICH KIDD OPENED FOR KENDRICK LAMAR

A FLYER SHOWING CHARMAINE AND INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE DISCUSSION WITH RICH KIDD OPENED FOR KENDRICK LAMAR

We believe art has the power to transform the lives of many youth we often see lost to the system and its streets.”
— Randell Adjei, Ontario Poet Laureate
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s top artists are attending RISE. Edutainment’s 9th Annual Edutainment Summit & Showcase headlined by Juno Award winner Haviah Mighty!

RISE Edutainment has gathered Toronto's top emerging and professional artists at the 9th Annual Edutainment Summit and Showcase; bringing some of the hottest local artists in the GTA to perform alongside special guest headliner Haviah Mighty!

The Annual Summit focuses on The Business of Art, aiming to bridge the gap between emerging and professional artists. The summit will take place this year from January 26th - 28th in one of the city’s top performance venues, 918 Bathurst.

RISE uses the edutainment methodology of entertainment to educate. The summit runs for three days and aims to enhance access to resources for underprivileged youth, highlighting “Artrepreneur” workshops, led by industry professionals.

These workshops help artists develop entrepreneurial skills; as well as revenue streams; beyond the stage and behind the screens. The summit will close on January 28 with a final showcase of Canada’s top-performing artists.

Various Artists include:

Omega Mighty, EverythingOShaunN, Omaremii, SRE, Rachelle Show, Sapphenix, Cypher Squad 6, DJLEWY
Hosted by: Dolo The Gifted x Sasha L Henry

About the RISE Edutainment: RISE creates safe and inclusive spaces for youth and emerging artists to express themselves in a positive way. Art has the power to transform lives. Through the Edutainment methodology, performance artists are empowered to create meaningful art rooted in self-knowledge and self-expression.


RISE EDUTAINMENT ARTIST SPOTLIGHT SERIES

