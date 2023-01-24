Local colleges’ online programs remain among U.S. News’ best

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s online programs are still ranked high among the best such programs across the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs rankings that were released Tuesday.

The news outlet latest rankings include data on 1,832 programs across the U.S., the most U.S. News ever included. Programs noted in the new rankings are MBAs, non-MBA business programs, nursing, criminal justice, nursing and information technology.

Six local colleges and universities – Bryant University, JWU, New England Institute of Technology, Salve Regina University, UMass Dartmouth and the University of Rhode Island – appeared in U.S. News’ 2023 rankings, the same institutions that appeared in the news outlet’s online program rankings a year ago. UMass Dartmouth had the highest ranking of all the local colleges, being ranked No. 12 for offering the best online bachelor’s programs for business.

UMass Dartmouth appeared in eight different rankings, while JWU appeared in seven. Among the rankings JWU appeared in was the best online bachelor’s programs for psychology, which the university ranked No. 28 – the highest of all Rhode Island-based colleges.

Salve was ranked No. 33 in overall best online criminal justice master’s programs. New England Tech was ranked No. 93 in both overall best online bachelor’s programs and best such programs for veterans.

URI was ranked No. 31 for overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA. Bryant was ranked No. 65 for best overall online MBA programs.

The colleges who appeared in U.S. News’ rankings, their rankings and categories, are:

Bryant University

No. 65: Overall best online MBA programs

Johnson & Wales University

No. 28: Best online bachelor’s programs for psychology

No. 49: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

No. 65: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

No. 112: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

No. 113: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

No. 121: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 197: Overall best online MBA programs

New England Institute of Technology

No. 93: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

No. 93: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

Salve Regina University

No. 33: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

No. 157: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 169: Overall best online MBA programs

No. 141-185: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

No. 12: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

No. 41: Overall best online master’s in information technology programs

No. 82: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

No. 57: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

No. 63: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 70: Best online MBA programs for veterans

No. 95: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

No. 102: Overall best online MBA programs

University of Rhode Island

No. 31: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 72-93: Overall best online master’s in information technology programs

No. 82: Overall best online master’s in education programs

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story inadvertently included some data from 2022. This version has all data from 2023.)

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.