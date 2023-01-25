Submit Release
Tennessee Joins DOJ in Filing Complaint against Google Regarding Harmful Advertising Practices

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today he joined the Department of Justice and seven state attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust suit against Google.

The complaint alleges Google has monopolized multiple key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the “ad tech stack.” Website publishers and advertisers depend on this technology to sell and buy ads, thus reaching potential customers. Publishers generate advertising revenue through ad tech tools that support the creation and maintenance of an open web. The plaintiffs allege Google’s actions are in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

“A complex web of interrelated technologies that stifles competition has hurt consumers and inhibited innovation,” General Skrmetti said. “Tennessee is proud to be part of this bipartisan effort to hold Google accountable and protect consumers from its harmful ad tech monopoly.”

The complaint cites Google’s anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct over the past 15 years that has suppressed alternative technologies, including: Neutralizing or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions, wielding dominance by forcing more publishers and advertisers to use its products, and thwarting the ability to use competing products.

As a result of its illegal monopoly, Google pockets on average more than 30% of advertising dollars that flow through its digital advertising technology products.

The plaintiffs seek to restore competition in the digital advertising market and secure relief on behalf of the American public.

General Skrmetti is joined in this effort by the Department of Justice and state attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

To read the filing in its entirety, click here.

