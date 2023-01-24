Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,343 in the last 365 days.

NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo to Feature Exciting Sessions on Fleet Electrification, Management Best Practices, and More

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, today unveiled its education session line-up for NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo, the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals. This year's conference will take place April 17-19 in Baltimore, Md.

There is no better place for fleet management industry education than NAFA Institute & Expo.

"There is no better place for fleet management industry education than NAFA Institute & Expo," said Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "We are proud to announce this session line-up will provide valuable insights and knowledge for fleet professionals on the topics that matter most in today's business environment."

The education sessions cover a range of industry topics from management best practices and operating in a recession to EVs and core challenges. Sessions include:

Your Roadmap to Success: The Top 10 Fleet Management Best Practices
This session will cover the top 10 best practices that should be top-of-mind for any fleet manager.

Recession-Proofing Your Fleet
Explore alternatives to remarketing and leasing arrangements to stay liquid and flexible during challenging economic times.

Proven Strategies for Tackling the Growing Shortage of Qualified Technicians 
Participants will walk away from this session with proven strategies they can put into action now to tackle the growing shortage of qualified technicians.

Easy as Pie: Simplify Your Fleet Electrification Journey?
This session will look at methods and best practices to provide a positive first EV experience to catapult a fleet's electrification—ensuring the first EV in a fleet is not its last EV.

View the full list of education sessions. Register today. Media registration is complimentary for credentialed journalists – register now

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

Media Contact
Colleen Gallagher
OnWrd & UpWrd, on behalf of NAFA
cgallagher@onwrdupwrd.com
315.447.2331

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nafa-2023-institute--expo-to-feature-exciting-sessions-on-fleet-electrification-management-best-practices-and-more-301729778.html

SOURCE NAFA Fleet Management Association

You just read:

NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo to Feature Exciting Sessions on Fleet Electrification, Management Best Practices, and More

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.