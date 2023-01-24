Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,280 in the last 365 days.

ATS to Reschedule Institutional Investor Day

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced that, due to direct conflicts with recently announced US industrials focused conferences, the Company has decided to move its Institutional Investor Day to later in the 2023 calendar year.

This adjustment in schedule will provide more investors with the opportunity to attend and hear the ATS executive team provide an update on corporate strategy, an overview of key business units, and a review of the Company's financial position. 

ATS will announce the new date and accompanying details in a separate news release.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE ATS Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c6794.html

You just read:

ATS to Reschedule Institutional Investor Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.