J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Launches 2023 #JLohrWomen Campaign

Trusted Family Brand Elevates Gender Equity for the Alcohol Beverage Industry, Reinforces Sustainability Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is proud to announce the launch of its 2023 #JLohrWomen campaign, a program aimed at celebrating diversity in the wine industry and those who inspire and mentor others. An integrated campaign featuring many J. Lohr team members from various company roles, #JLohrWomen: Join the Conversation endeavors to elevate gender equity for the alcohol beverage industry by creating new opportunities for professional entry into wine businesses. The 2020 Green Medal Leader Award winner, J. Lohr's initiative upholds the winery's tradition of sustainability leadership. Social equity is a key tenant of sustainability; by helping to fill the alcohol beverage industry's gender gap, J. Lohr is building both a stronger company internally and a more robust wine industry as a whole.

As of 2018, only four percent of C-suite positions in the wine and spirits industry were held by women (compared to 22 percent of C-suite roles across all industries in the same year). Additionally, out of over 4,200 wineries in California, only 14 percent reported having a woman as their lead winemaker in 2020. "Social equity in the wine business has been fundamental to J. Lohr since our founding almost fifty vintages ago," says J. Lohr Co-owner and Chief Brand Officer Cynthia Lohr. "Our father, Founder and CFO Jerry Lohr, and my brothers Steve and Lawrence (President & CEO and COO, Vineyards respectively)—and our extended family of J. Lohr colleagues—are excited by this effort to spark necessary conversations and encourage greater collaboration across the entire alcohol beverage industry. Our male allies are instrumental in the advancement of women in our industry; at J. Lohr, we are fortunate to have talented women in leading positions as a result of this ethos."

#JLohrWomen LinkedIn Live & Shadow Days

J. Lohr continuously looks for ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the beverage and alcohol industry. From the winery's leadership roles in organizations like Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) to taking part in industry conferences on best practices to increase DE&I, to its upcoming one-on-one "Shadow Days" focused on nurturing the professional advancement of women, the brand's commitment is total. J. Lohr is launching three LinkedIn Live webinars - one each in January, February, and March 2023. Each of these will focus on one of three different wine industry career areas: Marketing, Sales, and Science. Hosted by the women of J. Lohr, these sessions will spotlight the panelists' career paths, best practices, and tips for learning, growing, and advancing in their specific disciplines. Details of these three, live LinkedIn J. Lohr webinars:

Wine Marketing. January 26, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PST . Participants include Co-owner and Chief Brand Officer Cynthia Lohr , Public Relations & Social Media Manager Danielle Cox , and Graphic Designer Shasta Krasniewicz. Moderated by HR Director Jenifer Martinez

, at . Participants include Co-owner and Chief Brand Officer , Public Relations & Social Media Manager , and Graphic Designer Shasta Krasniewicz. Moderated by HR Director Wine Sales. February 23, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PST . Participants include VP of National Accounts, On-Premise Rita Di Lello and Director of Hospitality and Direct Sales Jessica Kollhoff . Moderated by HR Director Jenifer Martinez

, at . Participants include VP of National Accounts, On-Premise Rita Di Lello and Director of Hospitality and Direct Sales . Moderated by HR Director Wine Science: Viticulture and Enology. March 23, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PST . Participants include Winemaker, White Wine, Kristen Barnhisel and Viticulturist/Vineyard Research Director Anji Perry . Moderated by HR Director Jenifer Martinez

RSVP to the Wine Marketing LinkedIn Live session via LinkedIn here. Visit our J. Lohr Virtual Events page for information on how to register for the additional upcoming LinkedIn Live sessions.

Following each LinkedIn Live session, attendees will have the opportunity to apply for exclusive one-on-one Shadow Days with leading J. Lohr executives in each discipline (Marketing, Sales, and Science). Shadow Days at J. Lohr are open to anyone interested in growing their knowledge or advancing their career path in wine, including students and professionals already in the beverage industry. Two Shadow Days for each discipline will take place. The first will be open to individuals within the state of California who are over the age of 21 for a day-long, sponsored visit to J. Lohr's San Jose, Greenfield, or Paso Robles locations. The second will be open to any individual over the age of 18 nationwide, for a half-day virtual Shadow Day and discussion. Applications will be accepted for thirty days following each of the LinkedIn Live sessions. Please visit jlohr.com/jlohrwomen for J. Lohr Shadow Days details, rules, and applications.

#JLohrWomen Outreach

The #JLohrWomen: Join the Conversation campaign also extends its outreach through countrywide off-premise retail POS and displays, a Valentine's Day "Love What You Do" Instagram social media promotion, and industry and International Women's Day events and partnerships.

Throughout the month of March, J. Lohr will play a leading role in the launch of the Diverse Powered Brands™ database at Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), the Women of the Vine & Spirits Global Symposium on March 8, Republic National Distributing Company's (RNDC) "31 Days of Women" campaign, and HEB's Women's History Month events.

J. Lohr leaders leverage their reach to enhance their local, regional, and national communities by raising awareness and funds for organizations committed to equity, education, and sustainable practices. These include the American Heart Association's 2023 Woman of Impact, for which VP of Marketing Rhonda Motil is nominated, the James Beard Foundation, Wine Country Women educational scholarships, VIBE Conference 2023, and many others.

J. Lohr invites all to follow its impact and join the conversation at - - https://www.jlohr.com/jlohrwomen.

