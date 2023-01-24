Webbing and ACTIA Recognized for Telematics Innovation in 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, announced that Webbing, a global MVNO connectivity provider for Enterprise Mobility and IoT, and ACTIA Nordic, a technology leader in scalable telematics solutions for automotive, trucks, and off highway OEMs worldwide, have collectively been selected as winners of the "M2M Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year" award in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

ACTIA and Webbing have partnered to implement Webbing's Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) technology and global data connectivity solutions in ACTIA's cross segment, off-the-shelf telematics portfolio. The collaboration offers customers a one-stop solution for Telematics Control Units (TCU) and connectivity, targeting all market segments and volume needs.

Webbing's connectivity solutions deliver a global carrier network of 600+ mobile carriers across more than 200 countries that provides the best-of-class for coverage, logistics and processes, costs, security, and other features across one SIM, SKU, Invoice and Platform.

ACTIA's latest development, the ACTIA Connectivity Unit Gen. 6 (ACU6), enables highly flexible and cost-effective connectivity solutions for a wide range of customers across market segments. The ACU6 is certified on the platform level and comes with endless possibilities in application development, simplified by an onboard software development kit (SDK) and a Device Management backend.

The Webbing connectivity provides OEMs using ACTIA ACU6 the benefits of roaming with multiple carrier options in every country, and a seamless transition between carriers, while maintaining a local experience with local breakout for low latency on a global scale. They can also easily meet state and government regulatory requirements on communication services and data management. Webbing provides a solution for all types of connectivity regulations, from keeping IP traffic inside the country to remote, over-the-air full localization. Their distributed core network and eSIM solution allows for simple and seamless compliance with a single SKU SIM and connectivity service.

"Traditionally, telematics solutions are OEM specific, requiring large volumes to justify the investment and production. Smaller OEMs, such as sports car manufacturers, have previously been unable to implement the latest in telematics. This has spurred a growing need for cutting-edge telematics solutions in the IoT space," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "ACTIA and Webbing's partnership delivers a leading-edge commercialized off-the-shelf telematics solution that simplifies vehicle telematics connectivity and reduces time to market for deployments. Congratulations to both of these companies on winning the 'M2M Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year' award."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this award - together with ACTIA - from IoT Breakthrough. We are so pleased that through this partnership we are able to provide the industry a cutting-edge telematics solution with pre-installed data connectivity subscription and device management," said Noam Lando, co-founder and CEO at Webbing. "Through our collaboration, OEMs are able to benefit from a platform certified TCU with global connectivity, allowing for system maintenance, remote diagnostics, system updates, anti-Theft Systems, misuse detection and GPS just to mention a few! - in one solution."

"I'm completely aligned with Noam," said Christian Sahlén, CEO at ACTIA Nordic, and adds, "with our joint solution, OEMs receive the latest in telematics technology and continuous global connectivity, even including regulated countries."

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Webbing

Webbing is a global data MVNO that delivers innovative enterprise grade, global connectivity and IoT services. Our secured network of 600+ mobile carriers across more than 200 countries, ensures superior data connectivity between businesses, people, and things wherever the device is located.

Since our foundation in 2010, we have been developing revolutionary SIM technology, powerful management platforms and a robust global network that revolutionizes data, making it relevant and actionable. Our leading-edge solutions deliver a streamlined, centralized, and scalable means of deploying and managing organizations' global fleet of devices. Our experts assist in every step of the device on boarding process to ensure you are set up to meet your organization's connectivity needs. For more information, visit webbingsolutions.com.

About ACTIA

ACTIA Nordic, part of ACTIA Group, has been delivering scalable state-of-the-art telematics solutions for automotive, trucks, and off highway OEMs worldwide for over 30 years. Their solutions offer a cyber secure, flexible and powerful system with regulatory functions such as eCall and SVT (stolen vehicle tracking), OEM functionality such as remote diagnostics and system updates as well as endless possibilities in application development. Today ACTIA Nordic have more than 8 million units in daily use, in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit actia.se.

