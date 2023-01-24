Submit Release
Brotherhood of Gunawarman: A World-class Nightlife Destination from Indonesia

INDONESIA, JAKARTA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brotherhood of Gunawarman, a bar located in Jakarta, Indonesia, has been named as the world's best bar. This significant achievement is a result of TAN Group's extensive experience in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry.

TAN Group, established in 2012, has been leading the hospitality industry in Indonesia by owning and operating the country's hippest hangout spots such as lounges, bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. These establishments offer exquisite taste in ambiance, food, beverages, and lifestyle. In addition to The Brotherhood, TAN Group currently operates several other brands, including Big Brother Kemang, Big Brother Sudirman, Nara Senopati, Glass House, The Neighbourhood of Wijaya, and Kenjiro Adityawarman. The group plans to launch even more outlets in the upcoming months, including The Brotherhood of Bandung, which will be the biggest nightclub on Java island, and The House Party, a new brand targeting younger crowds.

"Behind all the extraordinary experiences we deliver to our customers, there is a great deal of work and many people involved in successfully bringing my ideas to reality. We are grateful that our efforts have been recognized worldwide," said Ricky Tan, TAN Group's founder.

The Brotherhood of Gunawarman is located in the Senopati area, a famous entertainment district in Jakarta, Indonesia. They offer a truly original and luxurious experience for discerning party-goers and music lovers. With a state-of-the-art sound system, top-of-the-line lighting rigs, and world-renowned artists and performers, The Brotherhood of Gunawarman has established itself as a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Jakarta.

The club boasts an impressive selection of fine potions made by expert mixologists who are 

true artists at creating signature cocktails which are both delicious and visually stunning. The food menu features a variety of grills with the finest ingredients and curated by renowned chef Rama Padma.

To enhance the overall customer experience, The Brotherhood also provides an arcade games area where patrons can play basketball, punching, fighting, and claw machines, leading to friendly competitions.

Dutch DJ Quintino performing at The Brotherhood of Gunawarman

The Brotherhood of Gunawarman is also a favorite destination for celebrities from all over Indonesia. From actors and musicians to models and athletes, most A-list stars have likely been spotted at The Brotherhood, adding to its exclusive and glamorous atmosphere. It is no wonder that many big brands consider The Brotherhood of Gunawarman one of the best bars in the world.


Website : https://tangroup.id


 Kartika Chandra Kirana (Claire)

TANGROUP

INFO at TANGROUP.ID

