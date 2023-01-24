Southwestern Eye Center Opens New State Of The Art Eye Care Clinic In Glendale

Southwestern Eye Center, an affiliate of American Vision Partners, will be moving from one of their current locations in Maryvale, Arizona to a new state-of-the-art eye care clinic in Glendale, Arizona. The clinic is located at 5323 N. 99th Ave., Ste. 155 Glendale, AZ 85305.

PHOENIX (PRWEB) January 24, 2023

The Glendale clinic is equipped for any eye care needs. It includes 16 ample exam rooms to ensure optimum comfort and an optical shop for convenient options for glasses.

Southwestern Eye Center patients can look forward to the same level of expert ophthalmology care and incredible staff at this brand-new facility. The Glendale location will also welcome a new optometrist to the practice, Dr. Patrizia Colmenares.

The doctors at Southwestern Eye Center have been providing comprehensive ophthalmology care in Arizona for more than 40 years. Specialties include eye care related to the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cornea, low vision, and others.

"We are happy to be able to bring high-quality eye care to our patients in Glendale and throughout the West Valley. This new location will allow us to be more efficient and provide a better experience for our patients and team.", said Shane Armstrong, CEO of American Vision Partners.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (623) 846-7603. Additional information can also be found online at SWeye.com

About Southwestern Eye Center

Southwestern Eye Center was established in 1982 in Mesa, Arizona, by Dr. Lothaire Bluth. Over the last 40 years, the practice has grown and continues to offer world-class technology and patient-first values across Arizona and New Mexico. The experienced team of doctors at Southwestern Eye Center are specialized in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataracts, retinal disease, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Together, the caring team of physicians and staff make sure that their focus is always on providing the highest-quality eye care for their patients and convenient service for their communities. For more information, please visit http://www.SWeye.com.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, California, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 180 nationally recognized doctors and 125 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

