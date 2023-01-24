Submit Release
Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown scheduled Jan. 31

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave. SE. The meeting will utilize an open house format.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for the Southeast Jamestown Interchange Bridge, located on Interstate 94 at mile 260.125 just east of the James River.

The project consists of replacing the existing structure. During construction, I-94 and on/off ramp traffic will be maintained through the site with the use of median crossovers and by carrying two-way traffic on the westbound roadway.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Feb. 15, to Stephen Wirtz, Bridge Division, NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505 or swirtz@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

 - ### -

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

