Manchin, Capito Announce $4.5 Million for Marshall University to Establish Apprenticeship Initiative

January 24, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Marshall University will receive $4.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration to establish an apprenticeship initiative through Apprenticeship Works.


“West Virginians are some of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased Marshall University has received $4.5 million to continue their apprenticeship initiative to train West Virginians to compete for good-paying, long-term jobs across the state. I know just how valuable this initiative has been to the University and to the Mountain State as a whole, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to fight for programs that support our West Virginia workforce,” Senator Manchin said.


“I’m excited to see this funding invest in the world-class apprenticeship programs offered through RCBI at Marshall University,” Senator Capito said. “Last spring, I witnessed firsthand the successes Apprenticeship Works is producing in our state, from opening doors to interested youth to creating second careers for our nation’s veterans. Through my role on the Appropriations Committee – and with the Congressionally Directed Spending process – I will continue advancing job training and employment opportunities for West Virginians.”


Apprenticeship Works, administered by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University, is among the largest group/non-joint sponsored programs in the nation and the largest in West Virginia providing customized, world-class training that combines hands-on work-based learning and online related instruction to over 500 apprentices in 20 advanced manufacturing occupations. Apprenticeship Works also offers innovative pre-apprenticeship programs for youth, women, and veterans having served 450 pre-apprentices to date.

