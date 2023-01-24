UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Conducting Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Deptford

DEPTFORD — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting during which Daniel Nevius Sr., age 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in Deptford on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers of the Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County on Sunday following a 9-1-1 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. striking Mr. Nevius. Emergency medical personnel responded to render aid to Mr. Nevius, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

