Job Announcement - Deputy Recorder/Clerk of Court

Job Opening: Full Time Deputy Recorder/Clerk of Court position in Nelson County. Intermediate computer and customer service skills required. Basic knowledge of court procedures and land descriptions beneficial. Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced, technology-driven, and challenging work environment. Benefits included. Mail resume and cover letter to Nelson County Recorder/Clerk of Court; Attn: Erin Fossen; 210 B Ave West Suite 203; Lakota ND 58344. Resumes will be accepted until March 15, 2023. Nelson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.