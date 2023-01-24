Barrasso Leads Strategic Production Response Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), along with Senators Jim Risch (R-ID), Mike Lee (R-UT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Hoeven (R-ND), James Lankford (R-OK), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) introduced S.31, the Strategic Production Response (SPR) Act, to prioritize American energy production.

“America is stronger and safer when we are energy independent,” said Barrasso. “The Biden administration agenda is to choke off energy development on federal land. Our legislation will prevent President Biden from raiding the SPR for political purposes without boosting American oil production. It’s time to work together to lower prices for Wyoming families, unleash American energy, and strengthen our national security.”

The SPR Act would prohibit the secretary of Energy from tapping the SPR for reasons other than a severe energy supply interruption until the secretary of the Interior issues a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.

Read the text of the SPR Act here.

Background Information:

On November 30, 2021, Barrasso introduced S.3287, the Strategic Production Response Act, to prioritize American energy production. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mike Lee (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Hoeven (R-ND), James Lankford (R-OK), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) cosponsored the legislation.

