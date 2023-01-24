Grants Available to Provide Access to Healthy Foods

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Good Food Access Program (GFAP) grants to increase availability and access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods to underserved communities.

The GFAP Equipment and Physical Improvement Grant helps grocery stores and small food retailers purchase equipment or make physical improvements that will allow them to stock more fresh foods. Potential projects may include the purchase and installation costs of shelving, coolers, and freezers, as well as mobile food trucks, permanent infrastructure at farmers’ markets, or architectural work.

A total of $320,750 is available for this year’s round of GFAP Equipment and Physical Improvement Grants, and the MDA anticipates awarding between 10 and 18 grants of up to $50,000 each. A cash match is not required, and up to 50% of the award may be requested in advance. Multi-site proposals are encouraged.

The GFAP Technical Assistance Grant is available to help nonprofit organizations and public agencies provide appropriate technical assistance — including guidance and resources on topics such as business planning, financing, marketing, food procurement and distribution, handling and merchandising fresh foods, and more — to eligible food retailers, such as grocery stores, corner stores, and farmers’ markets.

The MDA will award up to $100,000 in this round of GFAP Technical Assistance Grants. Applicants may request between $5,000 and $50,000, and the grants can cover up to 75% of project costs.

Awards for both grants must be used to support projects that are located in or serve census-designated food deserts or low- and moderate-income communities with limited access to supermarkets.

All grant applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

For more information, including a list of eligibility requirements, visit the GFAP Equipment and Physical Improvement Grant and the GFAP Technical Assistance Grant webpages.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us